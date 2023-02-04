An updated filing fee for commercial and industrial property owners completing their second-level appeal through the Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB) will ensure continued fair and timely results for businesses.

The PAAB is fully funded through property tax levies and filing fees. The increase of the filing fee from $30 to $300 will reduce the board’s reliance on the levy collected from property owners in the province. It will also ensure B.C.’s fee remains competitive within Canada.

The change only affects second-level appeals for commercial and industrial property owners. The first appeal remains free. The secondary appeal fee is not changing for residential, farm, non-profit and recreational properties. The fee change for industrial and commercial properties is the first in 20 years.

There are two levels of appeals available to property owners that want to appeal their property assessment. The first level is free through the Property Assessment Review Panel. The deadline to file an appeal to the panel for a 2023 assessment was Jan. 31, 2023. PAAB is the second level of appeal, with a deadline of May 1, 2023. Property owners are required to file an appeal through the panel first before they can file a second appeal through PAAB.

Quick Facts:

Over the past five years, fewer than 2% of all commercial and industrial property owners have launched a secondary appeal – most of them large businesses.

Quebec can charge more than $1,000 for commercial and industrial secondary appeals, Manitoba charges up to $500, Saskatchewan charges up to $600, and Ontario charges $318. Fees in Alberta vary by municipality and can be as high as $650.

Learn More:

For more information on how to appeal, visit: https://www.assessmentappeal.bc.ca/

PAAB offers a free interactive online guide for property owners to help them decide whether they should appeal: Do I have a strong case? | Property Assessment Appeal Board (assessmentappeal.bc.ca)

To find out more about the property appeal process through BC Assessment: https://info.bcassessment.ca/Services-products/appeals

For more information on the municipal tax rate flexibility for businesses, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/local-governments/finance/requisition-taxation/local-government-taxation/property-value-taxes/municipal-taxes/business-property-tax-relief