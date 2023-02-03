Submit Release
Fire Prevention Program Manager Certificate

The new Fire Prevention Program Manager certificate training program is now available on the National Fire Protection Association website.

This online training is required effective January 1, 2023, for all people designated as FPPM on a construction project (and any alternate(s)).  A digital Training Certificate must be submitted along with the NFPA 241 affidavit as the Fire Prevention Program Manager Acknowledgement Form.  Companies seeking to purchase this program for their team are encouraged to reach out to NFPA by calling 877-336-3280 or e-mailing: grouptraining@nfpa.org. Visit the National Fire Protection Association website

