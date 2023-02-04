Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared milk

Company Name:
Daiso California LLC
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Powdered apple tea, crackers, cookies & candy

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling the below listed snacks due of undeclared allergen ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soybeans and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

These prepackaged snacks were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens. Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the below listed snacks may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.

SKU Product Name Missing Allergen
4902757413606 MEITO Powdered Apple Tea 4packs Milk
4901053077376 Potato crackers with small sardines 46g Milk
4901050137172 ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies 10pieces Milk
4901580002315 Katoseika Chocolat Orange Candy 60g Soybeans
4901351055489 KANRO Pure gummy Petit trigonal pyramid grape 17g 3 pieces Soybeans