Visit Philadelphia® Announces Shop Philly Winter Collection

PHILADELPHIA, February 1, 2023 —-VISIT PHILADELPHIA® kicks off 2023 with a new Shop Philly collection curated by Philadelphia’s acclaimed chefs and power couple, Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate. The 32-piece collection is filled with unique clothing, homewares, food and drink offerings, and loads of other can’t-get-them-anywhere-else items from exclusively Black- and Brown-owned businesses in the area. Maybe you missed out on scoring the perfect memento while in town for a recent visit. Perhaps you’re a resident 2-1-5er eager to support a local business and show off your hometown pride. Or maybe, you’re a homesick Philadelphian looking to reconnect with your former hometown. This gift guide debuts just in time for Black History Month and Valentine’s Day.

What’s In The Collection:

Browse the curated collection at https://www.visitphilly.com/shop/, filled with essentials from many Black- and women-owned shops in support of Black History Month and Women’s History Month. Selections include items that will nourish the body and soul, like:

an ancestor altar box from Beaucoup Hoodoo ($99)

large floral bouquet from Botanic Village ($105)

trendy script name ring from The Sable Collective ($58)

Vietnamese coffee brew kit from Càphê Roaster ($26)

”We’re all about supporting our fellow small business owners in Philly—and especially uplifting fellow artists, Black-owned businesses, and woman-owned businesses, all day every day. The places we’ve pulled together in this list reflect a wide range of all our favorite things, from Diata Crystal’s feminist authors tote to the French Toast spice from Local Artisan Foods”, said Cybille St.Aude-Tate of Honeysuckle.

About The Curators & Collection:

Culinary couple Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate have racked up impressive accolades over the years. Still, it’s their commitment to creating a positive community impact while always remembering their roots that have delivered their greatest success to date: Honeysuckle Provisions. This critically acclaimed venture is creating a new philosophy for the future of food in America.

Originally praised in New York City for his wildly popular dining series (Honeysuckle), Omar came home to West Philadelphia when COVID-19 hit in March 2020. During that time, he met his now-wife, Haitian-American chef Cybille St.Aude, was named Esquire’s “Chef of the Year” for 2020 and landed a spot on the TIME100 “Next 2021” list. Cybille was busy making her mark too. She published children’s books, appeared on the Food Network TV show Chopped, and cooked at the James Beard House and the Haitian Embassy.

Today, the dynamic duo uses their combined talents to inspire each other personally and professionally — work that led to the creation of Honeysuckle Provisions in October 2022. Though Honeysuckle was originally envisioned as a fine-dining experience, the pair’s social beliefs, coupled with the pandemic, helped them to reimagine it. Now, it’s an Afrocentric grocery and café in West Philly, featuring predominantly Black-made, owned, and grown foods. And in the next few years, the couple plans to open a second, much larger community center.

This collection also includes books, honey sets, artisan treats, Philly-inspired wearable art, and apparel launched just in time for Valentine’s Day and will be available to shop through April 2023.

