Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,904 in the last 365 days.

F&G seeking public comment on Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028. The plan will provide guidance for staff and set goals and strategies that will be carried out through hunting and trapping season setting and other management actions. 

Designed to span six years, this plan identifies goals and strategies to reduce wolf numbers and to manage Idaho’s wolf population to fluctuate around 500 animals. The plan also describes mechanisms for moderating wolf mortality as the population approaches 500, improving monitoring techniques and managing wolf conflicts with livestock and other big game, particularly elk. 

The public comment period is now open and closes March 6. 

Review and comment on Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028

The public is encouraged to review the plan and provide input on whether they support, support with concerns or do not support the plan. People can address certain items of support or concern in the "general comments" section. Referring to specific sections or pages in the plan is encouraged. 

This Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan incorporates knowledge gained from nearly three decades of wolf monitoring and management about how wolves use Idaho’s landscape, interact with other big game animals and livestock and react to different levels and types of harvest. 

For more information and to review the full management plan, go to Fish and Game’s wolf management plan webpage here

You just read:

F&G seeking public comment on Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.