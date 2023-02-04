Introducing Brandi Marsh, Christian Singer/Songwriter
New Single "Change" will be released on 2/22/23 with pre-order now available.VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandi Marsh is a Christian singer/songwriter originally from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Her first album, “Daring to Soar” was released in 2019 on iTunes and as of 2023 has been made available on all music platforms. The album inspires hope and endurance through challenging times. Her feature song, “Adonai” was written in the midst of disappointment as self-encouragement that God is in control, when everything seems out of control.
Her second album, “Vision” was released in 2020. In this album, she says goodbye to the past and shares her dreams for the future, acknowledging Christ as the source of her victories. Her feature song, “Wait for You” is a song to her future husband, expressing her commitment to wait for a man of God.
In 2022, she released a new single, “Person.” This song is a social justice cry, based on her personal experiences with racism and sexism in the medical world, as she is a physician. On 2/22/2023, she will release a new single, “Change.” This song is her response to the mental health crisis and senseless murders that have been occurring in recent times. She hopes that her songs will inspire a shift in the culture’s mindset for the betterment of all humanity.
Link to Pre-Order “Change”: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1668058070?ls=1&app=itunes
Link to Music: https://ffm.bio/ng6zavx
Go to: Facebook Page
Brandi Marsh
Brandi Marsh Music
brandimarshmusic@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube