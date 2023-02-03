ICIA Proposed Grass Sod Standards Changes

Due to lawmaking by the 2020 Idaho legislature, the University of Idaho and Idaho Crop Improvement Association are no longer required to use the Administrative Rule (IDAPA) process for setting standards for seed certification. The University of Idaho and Idaho Crop Improvement Association are now required to make proposed rule revisions available for public review and comment prior to going into effect.

Proposed seed certification standards revisions for Grass Sod (exhibit A) are available for public review and comment on the Idaho Crop Improvement Association website: www.idahocrop.com.

Comments may be submitted to: Kathy Stewart-Williams, ICIA EVP at admin@idahocrop.com.

The public comment period ends March 8, 2023.