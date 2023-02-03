Manchin Announces Serving Our Seniors Tour to All 55 Counties

February 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the “Serving Our Seniors” tour to all 55 counties across West Virginia. West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of Senator Manchin’s staff to learn about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance. His staff will be on site to provide assistance.

“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Senator Manchin. “Today I’m announcing my staff will be hosting mobile office hours throughout all 55 counties from February 6th to the 17th to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for seniors all across the Mountain State. The Inflation Reduction Act lowers healthcare costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out of pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month and providing free vaccines for seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act helps so many West Virginians when they need it most, which is why I was proud to support this legislation which was signed into law on August 16, 2022. I welcome all West Virginia seniors to join my staff over the next two weeks to learn about the provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act that keep our promises to our seniors by protecting and caring for them.”

An Inflation Reduction Act healthcare benefits fact sheet can be found here.





Helpful information for West Virginia seniors can be found here.





Senator Manchin’s tour announcement video can be found here.





A map of the tour stops can be found here.

**For Immediate Release**

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH

Braxton County Senior Citizens Center

23 Senior Center Dr. Sutton, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Pendleton Senior and Family Services

365 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Upshur County Senior Citizens

28 North Kanawha St. Buckhannon, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Boone County Community Organization

446 John Slack Cir. Racine, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

CASE WV Aging Program

600 Trent St., Princeton, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH





Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County

720 N. Lewis St. Glenville, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Council of Senior Tyler Countians

504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Lewis County Senior Citizens Center

171 W. 2nd St. Weston, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center

1750 9th Ave. Huntington, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Monroe County Council on Aging

8395 Seneca Trail S., Lindside, WV

When: 10:45am – 12:45pm

Mannington Senior Center

1 Senior Center Dr. Mannington, WV

When: 11:30am – 1:30pm

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

Calhoun County Committee on Aging

105 Market St. Grantsville, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Senior Life Services of Morgan County

106 Sandmine Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Tucker County Senior Citizens

217 Senior Ln. Parsons, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Williamson Intergenerational Center

1719 Gum St. Williamson, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Nicholas Community Action Partnership

1205 Broad St., Summersville, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH





Clay Senior and Community Services

172 Main St. Clay, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Grant County Commission on Aging Family Services

111 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Preston County Senior Citizens

108 Senior Center Dr. Kingwood, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Doddridge County Senior Citizens

417 W. Main St. West Union, WV

When: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Ripley Senior Citizens Center

121 South Court St. Ripley, WV

When: 10:30am – 11:30am

Raleigh County Commission on Aging

1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm





FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH





Kanawha Valley Senior Services

1710 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Brooke County Commission on Aging

914 Main Street, Follansbee, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Berkeley Senior Services

217 North High St. Martinsburg, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Taylor County Senior Citizens

52 Trap Springs Rd. Grafton, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Summers County Council on Aging

120 2nd Ave., Hinton, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Fayette Committee on Aging

108 Lewis St., Oak Hill, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH





John Henson Senior Center

2800 Putnam Ave. Hurricane, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Hancock County Senior Services

647 Gas Valley Road, New Cumberland, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Hardy County Committee on Aging

409 Spring Avenue, Moorefield, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Marion County Senior Citizens Center Inc – Fairmont

105 Maplewood Dr. Fairmont, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Harrison County Senior Center

500 West Main St. Clarksburg, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

PRIDE Community Services

699 Stratton St. Logan, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Greenbrier County Committee on Aging

1003 Greenbrier St., Rupert, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm





TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center

209 2nd St. St. Marys, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Hundred Senior Citizen Center

61 Pennsylvania Ave. Hundred, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Barbour County Senior Center – Belington Nutrition Site

58 Crim Ave. Belington WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Lincoln County Opportunity Company

360 Main St. Hamlin, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens

148 Court Square, Webster Springs, WV

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH





Wirt County Committee on Aging

74 Senior Cir. Elizabeth, WV

When: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Marshall County Committee on Aging

805 5th St. Moundsville, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Aging and Family Services of Mineral County

793 New Creek Drive, Keyser, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Committee on Aging for Randolph County

5th St. and Railroad Ave. Elkins, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212

1630 Garfield Ave. Parkersburg, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Pocahontas County Senior Citizens

20626 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm





THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH

Roane County Committee on Aging

811 Madison Ave. Spencer, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley

2200 Main St. Wheeling, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Jefferson County Council on Aging

103 West 5th Ave. Ranson, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Senior Monongalians

5000 Greenbag Rd Suite 7, Morgantown, WV

When: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Wayne Senior Citizens Center

40 Bridge St. Wayne, WV

When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Wyoming County Council on Aging

695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH

Ritchie County Integrated Family Services

521 S. Court St. Harrisville, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Mason County Action Group

101 2nd St. Point Pleasant, WV

When: 11:00am – 12:30pm

McDowell County Commission on Aging

725 Stewart St., Welch, WV

When: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Hampshire County Committee on Aging

6487 Christian Church Road, High View, WV

When: 11:00am – 1:00pm