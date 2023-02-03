Manchin Announces Serving Our Seniors Tour to All 55 Counties
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the “Serving Our Seniors” tour to all 55 counties across West Virginia. West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of Senator Manchin’s staff to learn about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance. His staff will be on site to provide assistance.
“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Senator Manchin. “Today I’m announcing my staff will be hosting mobile office hours throughout all 55 counties from February 6th to the 17th to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for seniors all across the Mountain State. The Inflation Reduction Act lowers healthcare costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out of pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month and providing free vaccines for seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act helps so many West Virginians when they need it most, which is why I was proud to support this legislation which was signed into law on August 16, 2022. I welcome all West Virginia seniors to join my staff over the next two weeks to learn about the provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act that keep our promises to our seniors by protecting and caring for them.”
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH
Braxton County Senior Citizens Center
23 Senior Center Dr. Sutton, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Pendleton Senior and Family Services
365 Mill Road, Franklin, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Upshur County Senior Citizens
28 North Kanawha St. Buckhannon, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Boone County Community Organization
446 John Slack Cir. Racine, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
CASE WV Aging Program
600 Trent St., Princeton, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH
Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County
720 N. Lewis St. Glenville, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Council of Senior Tyler Countians
504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Lewis County Senior Citizens Center
171 W. 2nd St. Weston, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center
1750 9th Ave. Huntington, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Monroe County Council on Aging
8395 Seneca Trail S., Lindside, WV
When: 10:45am – 12:45pm
Mannington Senior Center
1 Senior Center Dr. Mannington, WV
When: 11:30am – 1:30pm
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH
Calhoun County Committee on Aging
105 Market St. Grantsville, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Senior Life Services of Morgan County
106 Sandmine Road, Berkeley Springs, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Tucker County Senior Citizens
217 Senior Ln. Parsons, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Williamson Intergenerational Center
1719 Gum St. Williamson, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Nicholas Community Action Partnership
1205 Broad St., Summersville, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH
Clay Senior and Community Services
172 Main St. Clay, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Grant County Commission on Aging Family Services
111 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Preston County Senior Citizens
108 Senior Center Dr. Kingwood, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Doddridge County Senior Citizens
417 W. Main St. West Union, WV
When: 11:30am – 1:30pm
Ripley Senior Citizens Center
121 South Court St. Ripley, WV
When: 10:30am – 11:30am
Raleigh County Commission on Aging
1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH
Kanawha Valley Senior Services
1710 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Brooke County Commission on Aging
914 Main Street, Follansbee, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Berkeley Senior Services
217 North High St. Martinsburg, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Taylor County Senior Citizens
52 Trap Springs Rd. Grafton, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Summers County Council on Aging
120 2nd Ave., Hinton, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Fayette Committee on Aging
108 Lewis St., Oak Hill, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH
John Henson Senior Center
2800 Putnam Ave. Hurricane, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hancock County Senior Services
647 Gas Valley Road, New Cumberland, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Hardy County Committee on Aging
409 Spring Avenue, Moorefield, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Marion County Senior Citizens Center Inc – Fairmont
105 Maplewood Dr. Fairmont, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Harrison County Senior Center
500 West Main St. Clarksburg, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
PRIDE Community Services
699 Stratton St. Logan, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Greenbrier County Committee on Aging
1003 Greenbrier St., Rupert, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH
Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center
209 2nd St. St. Marys, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hundred Senior Citizen Center
61 Pennsylvania Ave. Hundred, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Barbour County Senior Center – Belington Nutrition Site
58 Crim Ave. Belington WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Lincoln County Opportunity Company
360 Main St. Hamlin, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens
148 Court Square, Webster Springs, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH
Wirt County Committee on Aging
74 Senior Cir. Elizabeth, WV
When: 10:00am – 1:00pm
Marshall County Committee on Aging
805 5th St. Moundsville, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Aging and Family Services of Mineral County
793 New Creek Drive, Keyser, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Committee on Aging for Randolph County
5th St. and Railroad Ave. Elkins, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212
1630 Garfield Ave. Parkersburg, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Pocahontas County Senior Citizens
20626 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH
Roane County Committee on Aging
811 Madison Ave. Spencer, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley
2200 Main St. Wheeling, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Jefferson County Council on Aging
103 West 5th Ave. Ranson, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Senior Monongalians
5000 Greenbag Rd Suite 7, Morgantown, WV
When: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Wayne Senior Citizens Center
40 Bridge St. Wayne, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Wyoming County Council on Aging
695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH
Ritchie County Integrated Family Services
521 S. Court St. Harrisville, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Mason County Action Group
101 2nd St. Point Pleasant, WV
When: 11:00am – 12:30pm
McDowell County Commission on Aging
725 Stewart St., Welch, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hampshire County Committee on Aging
6487 Christian Church Road, High View, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm