Manchin, Capito, Bipartisan Colleagues Offer Solutions to Address Border Crisis

February 03, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee led a bipartisan group of their colleagues in reintroducing the Public Health and Border Security Act to require all COVID-19 related national states of emergency to be lifted before Title 42 is officially terminated. The legislation would also require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to put in place a workable plan to manage the chaos at the border.





“The immigration crisis at our southern border threatens to overwhelm our broken immigration system. I am proud to join my bipartisan colleagues in introducing this important legislation to ensure Title 42 stays in place, even if the current public health emergency ends, until the Administration develops a plan to handle the anticipated migrant surge once Title 42 is repealed. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the Administration to pass comprehensive, bipartisan immigration legislation that addresses the crisis we are facing,” Senator Manchin said.



“It’s unacceptable that we are still experiencing record amounts of illegal crossings at our southern border, but I am encouraged that a bipartisan group of senators realize the path this administration is taking is dangerous and untenable,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I have long been outspoken regarding President Biden’s crisis on our southern border, and how his administration’s policies have made the situation worse. Ending Title 42 only adds to those challenges in a way we simply are not prepared to handle. This bill provides direction, something that is desperately needed in light of the administration’s decision to end Title 42.”

President Biden announced on Monday that all COVID-19 related health emergencies will end on May 11. Title 42 Authority has been a vital tool for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to quickly expel migrants crossing the border illegally.