Craig Mountain WMA launches new video series

Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area (CMWMA) staff have been working hard to put together this series of videos to show what Idaho Fish and Game has been doing to manage Craig Mountain WMA

The first video in this series, entitled, 'Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area Overview' provides an introduction of CMWMA history, goals and objectives, and what Idaho Fish and Game does to manage for wildlife habitat. Future videos will explain what Idaho Fish and Game is doing to improve forest health and what work is being done in response to the Snake River complex fire of 2021. Sit back, relax and enjoy what this series has to offer! 

