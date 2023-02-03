Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,921 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice / Arrest on a Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2000579

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 2/3/2023 at approximately 9:38 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Port of Entry       

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Robert Nguyen                                                     

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3, 2023 at approximately 9:38 AM Vermont State Police – St. Albans was contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Robert Nguyen of Boston, MA.

 

Troopers learned Nguyen had an active and extraditable arrest warrant out of the State of Maryland stemming from previous criminal charges. Nguyen was transferred from the Port of Entry to the custody of Vermont State Police. He was then transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility for holding on his active warrant and lack of $10,000.00 bail.

 

Nguyen was also issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 2/6/23 at 1:00 PM         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes    LOCATION: NW Corrections

BAIL: $10,000.00 

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice / Arrest on a Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.