St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice / Arrest on a Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2000579
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 2/3/2023 at approximately 9:38 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Port of Entry
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Robert Nguyen
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3, 2023 at approximately 9:38 AM Vermont State Police – St. Albans was contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Robert Nguyen of Boston, MA.
Troopers learned Nguyen had an active and extraditable arrest warrant out of the State of Maryland stemming from previous criminal charges. Nguyen was transferred from the Port of Entry to the custody of Vermont State Police. He was then transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility for holding on his active warrant and lack of $10,000.00 bail.
Nguyen was also issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 2/6/23 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NW Corrections
BAIL: $10,000.00
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993