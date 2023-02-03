St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice / Arrest on a Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2000579

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2/3/2023 at approximately 9:38 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Port of Entry

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Robert Nguyen

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3, 2023 at approximately 9:38 AM Vermont State Police – St. Albans was contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Robert Nguyen of Boston, MA.

Troopers learned Nguyen had an active and extraditable arrest warrant out of the State of Maryland stemming from previous criminal charges. Nguyen was transferred from the Port of Entry to the custody of Vermont State Police. He was then transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility for holding on his active warrant and lack of $10,000.00 bail.

Nguyen was also issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 2/6/23 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NW Corrections

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993