Re: Drug Distribution - Rutland City

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT: Det. Sgt. J. Johnson

802-773-9101

Jason.Johnson@vermont.gov

DATE: February 3, 2023

LOCATION: Rutland City

ACCUSED: Nicholas O. Ranglin

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine (2 counts)

Court Date: February 3, 2023

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3, 2023, the Vermont State Police arrested Nicolas O. Ranglin in Rutland City for two counts of sale of cocaine. The arrest arose from an investigation conducted by the Vermont Drug Task Force that began in October 2022. The investigation involved the use of confidential informants and the coordination of controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Ranglin.

At the time of his arrest, Ranglin was on parole which stemmed from a May 2020 arrest in Fort Ann, New York when Ranglin was found in possession of over 100 grams of crack cocaine while traveling back to Vermont.





At the time of his arrest in New York, Ranglin was on probation in Vermont after he was convicted of two felony sale of cocaine charges on August 14, 2019 and was sentenced to 17-18 months imprisonment. Ranglin was released early from Vermont custody and placed on probation in 2020 just prior to his May 2020 arrest in New York.

On April 1, 2021, Ranglin was convicted in New York of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree narcotic drug with the intent to sell. On September 8, 2022, Ranglin was released from New York custody and placed on parole which was transferred from New York to Vermont.

Approximately one month later in October of 2022, the Vermont Drug Task Force initiated its investigation into Ranglin's drug distribution activity. Ranglin also has a 2015 conviction for felony sale of cocaine in Vermont, as well as conspiracy and cocaine possession convictions from the same incident. The Vermont Drug Task Force was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rutland City Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security.

Ranglin appeared at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division, in Rutland on February 3, 2023, and was released on conditions. Ranglin is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State's Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont Drug Task Force at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.