RMV Advisory: Crash Report System Replacement

“Request a Crash Report” will be unavailable to the public on Mass.gov/RMV between February 5 and February 21

More than 40 RMV transactions will continue to be available online

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing a system replacement with its “Request a Crash Report” pagelet on its website and therefore this specific customer online transaction will be unavailable between 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, and approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

During this system replacement, any customers who are in urgent need of a copy of a crash report, may contact the local or state law enforcement agency where their crash occurred.

The updated Crash Data System replacement is being done to optimize the acceptance, maintenance, and accessibility of Massachusetts crash reports.

For customers trying to “Request a Crash Report” online, a message will display stating the transaction is unavailable due to a system replacement and to visit the site again on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

“Request a Crash Report” is the only transaction unavailable during this system replacement. More than 40 Registry transactions remain available online at www.mass.gov/RMV. The website offers options for customers to start or complete transactions, such as beginning applications, paying fees, scheduling permit appointments and road tests, and renewing a registration.

The Registry appreciates the patience of the public during this system upgrade.