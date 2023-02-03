Denver Zoo Invites Guests to Be "Wild at Heart" for Valentine's Day

The Zoo is Celebrating Love's Many Forms in the Animal Kingdom with Half-Priced Admission Tickets, Exclusive Animal Experiences, Special Evening Events and More

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From sassy singles like Nikita the Siberian tiger to Pintar and Bu, Denver Zoo's canoodling otter couple, love takes many forms in the animal kingdom. And from February 3–14, the Zoo is celebrating them all with Wild at Heart: A Valentine from Denver Zoo to You! Guests can choose their own adventure with a limited release of half-off daytime admission tickets, exclusive animal experiences, themed treats and special evening events made for relationship statuses of all kinds—from loving families to saucy singles—and get a chance to see the Zoo's new baby sloth. Daytime admission deals and special adults-only events include:

11 Days at $11: Half-Off Valentine's Day Adventures for Every Kind of Lover

Every day from February 3–14, the Zoo is releasing a limited number of HALF-OFF daytime admission tickets (and free buddy passes for members) and showering its 80 acres with love...including exclusive Animal Experiences, themed Valentine's Day treats and more. Click here for tickets!

Four-Course Dinner: An Unforgettable Valentine's Day Dinner in the Rainforest

Noted snuggle bugs otters Pintar and Bu are an inspiration to us all: living proof that parenthood need not dim the flames of romance! This Valentine's Day, *THE* rez to get is the Zoo's unforgettable Four-Course Dinner. In the Komodo Room of Tropical Discovery, the Zoo's indoor rainforest, guests will enjoy an intimate prix fixe meal of four sumptuous, chef-crafted courses—including exclusive Wild at Heart Animal Encounters. Click here for tickets!

Singles' Safari: Welcoming Bromances, Galentines and Every Other Kind of Lover

From slinky Siberian girl Nikita to Groucho and the boys, Denver Zoo is home to some of the most eligible singles in town. This year, the Zoo is celebrating every one of them. Join in for the Zoo's first-ever Singles' Safari, featuring yard games, Animal Experiences, a photo station, seasonal craft cocktails, à la carte eats and much more! Click here for tickets!

Media Photos: Wild at Heart: A Valentine from Denver Zoo to You!

Discounted admission and event tickets are very limited and likely to sell out. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and in advance at DenverZoo.org.

