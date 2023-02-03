Calvac Paving Posts New Blog About Parking Lot Repair

As the New Blog Notes, it is Much Easier and Cost Effective to Stay on Top of Parking Lot Asphalt Maintenance

As the blog notes, regular parking lot asphalt maintenance is crucial, not only for the property's curb appeal but also for safety and helping to extend the overall life of the asphalt.

"By improving drainage, preventing dirt and debris buildup, and retarding deep crack formation, a proper maintenance program, including regular sealcoat and patch repairs, extends the life of your parking area and helps prevent costlier lot repairs, saving management time and money while leaving you with more happy customer and tenant reviews of the lot's condition—and your business," the blog noted, adding that Calvac Paving specializes in asphalt parking lot maintenance.

"This will also help prevent alligator cracks, raveling, and deeper cuts caused by cold, water, and UV rays."

Ideally, the parking lot paving should have been performed correctly in the first place; this not only provides a smooth surface for driving but also will help decrease the chances of ruts and depressions forming on the asphalt.

Business owners should have their maintenance staff inspect the entire parking lot at least once a month, the blog notes. If problem areas are spotted, the owner can contact Calvac Paving to assess the situation and repair the asphalt.

"Sometimes repairing the issue can be as simple as applying crack filler or hot or cold patch asphalt to shore up a weak area," the blog noted.

Like a crack filling, asphalt patching in one or two isolated is a whole lot less expensive, intrusive, and time-consuming than it is to repair or replace an entire parking area, and it requires less personnel and equipment.

