Laser Laboratories UK introduces a new 4D technology based machine for better Hair Removal

Laser Laboratories UK, a leading manufacturer of beauty care machines, introduced a new hair removal machine that operates on three different wavelengths to generate long-lasting results.

Laser Laboratories UK is among the leading manufacturers of laser hair removal machines. The business has been operational for more than a decade. The company manufactures top-notch machines that are easy to use and safe for all types of skins. The experts at Laser Labs comprise well-qualified engineers, designers, researchers, and medical professionals who understand the needs of customers and the current trends in marketing. Moreover, the company provides extensive training sessions to individuals and businesses to operate their machines properly.

Recently, the company introduced a new machine called Cuantum4ice. It is a hair removal laser machine that is based on cutting-edge 4D technology. Anyone can use this state-of-the-art device. It is fast, reliable, and effective, and the results are very long-lasting. The clinically proven product is based on 4D technology. Previously, the devices used a standard wavelength of 700 μm direct laser light. But recent studies and experimentations have shown that a combination of different wavelengths of light in the same machine results in long-lasting results. Therefore, Laser Labs UK came with this unique machine that combines three different wavelengths.

The spokesperson at Laser Labs UK claims that “Investing in Cuantum4ice machine will be a smart choice for any salon owner looking to offer the best in hair removal technology.” Irrespective of the hair and skin type, the treatment done through Cuantum4ice is pain-free and very satisfactory. The company claims that very tangible and evidence results can be seen after 6 to 8 laser treatment sessions. So far, the machines of Laser Labs have treated thousands of happy customers in the UK and worldwide. The company doesn't only strive to meet but always exceeds the expectations of its customers, and the results of Cuantum4ice support this claim.

The official website of Laser Laboratories UK provides all the information about the new machines and business operations. Learn more at: https://laserlaboratoriesuk.com

About the Company:

Laser Labs UK has been a leading manufacturer of laser hair removal machines for over a decade. The company is committed to providing the highest quality, most effective, and safest products on the market. Their products are based on well-researched, clinically proven designs.

Media Contact

Company Name: Laser Laboratories UK

Contact Person: Support

Email: Send Email

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: laserlaboratoriesuk.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Laser Laboratories UK introduces a new 4D technology based machine for better Hair Removal