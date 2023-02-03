Senators Nick Miller and Tim Kearney Call for $400M in Level Up Funding in New Legislation

Harrisburg, PA – February 3, 2023 – Today, state Senators Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) announced new legislation that would increase Pennsylvania’s investment in Level Up funding to $400 million.

The Senators issued the co-sponsorship memo today, which details many benefits of increasing Level Up funding in Pennsylvania. Those benefits would include:

Better outcomes such as safer and healthier learning environments,

Lower student-to-staff ratios

Increased access to technology

Expanded school nutrition programs

Upgraded instructional materials and professional development

This will be the first piece of legislation Senator Miller has introduced as a freshman lawmaker. It delivers on his commitment to prioritize education and investments in students and the future of the state’s economy. If passed, the additional Level Up funding would be allocated in the state’s FY 2023-2024 budget, easing tax burdens that may otherwise be placed on local school districts and taxpayers.

“Providing equitable, quality education to all students in Pennsylvania is one of the best investments our Commonwealth can make,” said Senator Miller. “No student should receive less than another because of their zip code. Level Up funding is an effective way to address underfunded schools and not shift the expense to local property taxpayers. The expanded, state investment will give students and teachers throughout the Commonwealth access to ideal learning environments that set them up for success. This legislation is the first of many steps we can take to ensure all Pennsylvania students have the opportunity to build a strong future for themselves and their communities.”

Senator Kearney has been a long-time advocate for investing in Pennsylvania’s education system. He was active in budget negotiations last year that resulted in a $225 million allocation for Level Up funding in the 2022-2023 budget.

“I’m happy to join Senator Miller in re-introducing the Level Up Supplemental School Funding Legislation,” said Senator Kearney. “For the last two budget cycles, this funding has provided critical financial support to some of our most underfunded schools in every corner of our Commonwealth. But the state legislature has failed to adequately fund public schools, particularly schools serving Black and Brown communities, for so long that we need to fight for greater investments in underserved schools. As a member of the Education Committee, I’ll continue to fight for legislation that directly supports our students, teachers, and staff and in turn lessens the tax burden on local residents.”

A full version of the co-sponsorship memo is available online.

###