New product gives a lifeline to small business funding and credit

City Beautiful

Getting business funding and credit using our business suite ensures you get the funds and credit needed to grow your business without a personal guarantee.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses are elated as i4 Financial Services has finally rolled out its much anticipated Business Finance Suite. i4 Financial Services has released a first-of-its-kind cash and credit access system which provides business owners easy access to financing options of all kinds for their businesses.

The Business Finance Suite has thousands of financing sources and more access to money than any other stand-alone system in the world. The finance suite also provides access to the largest supply of financial products available today. “Access to money has always been one of the biggest challenges a business owner faces,” Levert Livingstone, CEO of i4 Financial Services, “Through the finance suite, entrepreneurs can quickly access the cash and credit they need to grow their business.” The Business Finance Suite provides unprecedented access to money for business owners. Virtually every type of known legitimate financing source is available through the suite. Business Credit is one of many funding options available. The Business Finance Suite provides access to the largest database of vendor and revolving account sources who offer business credit, all with no personal guarantee required. This means business owners can access credit for their business without the personal liability of a personal guarantee. Plus, business credit is available with no personal credit check. So, even business owners hit hard by the change in the economy will still qualify. “Our clients can easily be approved for well over $50,000 in business credit within their first 6 months using the finance suite. And this credit is with major merchants business owners frequently use, including companies such as Office Depot, Dell, and Amazon,” says Levert Livingstone, CEO i4 Financial Services. Plus, business credit is only one of many financing options available.

SBA loans, including SBA 7a and 504 loans, are available as well. Factoring loans, equipment loans, credit lines, merchant cash advances, 401k financing, securities-based lines of credit, and many more financing options are all available through the Business Finance Suite. “Now business owners have access to all real cash and credit sources for their business in one place,” says Levert Livingstone.

The finance suite also helps business owners with the initial steps of setting up their businesses to ensure they are approved for financing. Business owners can acquire an excellent business credit score through the finance suite. And, business owners can secure new financing with one-click access and easy online approvals. One of the main benefits of the finance suite is concierge coaching, which a certified Business Advisor and Finance Officer provide. i4 Financial Services has coaches who help business owners access the cash and credit they need to grow their businesses. These advisors commonly have two decades or more experience in helping business owners obtain capital and build credit. And, this concierge coaching includes helping business owners through the approval process to ensure they get approved and quickly receive their money. The Business Finance Suite has finally given business owners the funds they need to grow and expand their businesses. To learn more about the exclusive Business Finance Suite you can visit www.i4financialservices.com or call 321-321-5466.