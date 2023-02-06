Awesense Launches New Data Science Service Offerings
Awesense is launching a branch of new service offerings centered around Data Science. The new services include Data Cleansing, Data Science & Data Architecture.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Awesense Data Science services help train & support their utility and system integrator clients' internal teams. Their experienced data scientists and engineers work closely to understand their client's unique needs and challenges and develop solutions that help them make better decisions, improve operations, and support the energy transition.
Their Data Cleansing Services are designed to help utilities cleanse, structure and synchronize large data sets of energy time series and grid geospatial to prepare them for analysis. They specialize in identifying GIS errors utilizing AI, such as connectivity and topology errors, that dramatically hinder analytic projects that rely on accurate connectivity models.
Their Data Science services are split into three branches. Data visualization, where they create interactive dashboards and visualizations that help clients explore and understand their data and communicate insights to stakeholders. They also support Use Cases Design & Development. They use their energy data model to accelerate the development and deployment of grid use cases up to 20X faster than conventional methods. They can rapidly answer questions about load growth, EVs, DERs, and many other issues facing the grid today. The third Data science offering is Predictive modeling & forecasting. They use advanced statistical and machine learning techniques to build models that can predict future outcomes or identify patterns in data.
Their Data Architecture service helps clients build their data architectures based on what works best with their cloud providers to suit their business and data needs. Awesense can also provide on-premise data architecture solutions.
The Awesense team comprises data scientists and engineers with specialized knowledge of the grid. They have been working on data problems for utility grids for over a decade. Their goal is to help their clients make better decisions, improve operations, and drive the energy transition by providing them with the insights they need to succeed. Their training & data services are intended to be customized to each client's unique needs. They will work closely with their clients to structure and build their data science team, gradually help them grow this team, and hand over data science projects to enable the client organization to be entirely self-sufficient.
For more information on Awesense and the Awesense Data Science Services, please visit www.awesense.com.
