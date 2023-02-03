Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,953 in the last 365 days.

MDC alters Eagle Days schedule for Feb. 4 in Puxico

Body

PUXICO, Mo. - Due to icy conditions, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Mingo National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) have altered the schedule for Eagle Days set for Feb. 4 in Puxico.

“Roads continue to be treacherous on portions of Duck Creek Conservation Area and Mingo NWR,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock. “Only wild eagle viewing opportunities are cancelled at Mingo’s Ditch 2, Company Farm, and Duck Creek’s Pool 1.”  

The live eagle program delivered by World Bird Sanctuary at the Puxico Activity Center/FEMA building, activities associated with the Mingo Visitor Center, and eagle viewing opportunities at Wappapello Lake Visitor Center from 8 – 10 a.m. will happen as scheduled. Live eagle shows will take place at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. on Feb. 4. Each show is limited to 400 people. Attendance is free.

For questions, contact Mingo NWR at (573) 222-3589. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days, and visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Puxico Activity Center is adjacent to Puxico High School, just off HWY 51.

You just read:

MDC alters Eagle Days schedule for Feb. 4 in Puxico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.