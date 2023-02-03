MDC alters Eagle Days schedule for Feb. 4 in Puxico

Body

PUXICO, Mo. - Due to icy conditions, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Mingo National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) have altered the schedule for Eagle Days set for Feb. 4 in Puxico.

“Roads continue to be treacherous on portions of Duck Creek Conservation Area and Mingo NWR,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock. “Only wild eagle viewing opportunities are cancelled at Mingo’s Ditch 2, Company Farm, and Duck Creek’s Pool 1.”

The live eagle program delivered by World Bird Sanctuary at the Puxico Activity Center/FEMA building, activities associated with the Mingo Visitor Center, and eagle viewing opportunities at Wappapello Lake Visitor Center from 8 – 10 a.m. will happen as scheduled. Live eagle shows will take place at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. on Feb. 4. Each show is limited to 400 people. Attendance is free.

For questions, contact Mingo NWR at (573) 222-3589. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days, and visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Puxico Activity Center is adjacent to Puxico High School, just off HWY 51.