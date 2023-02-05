Professional branding and how a career consulting firm can help create one

Utilizing effective branding techniques geared for success
Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”
— George Bernard Shaw
WEST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, USA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to John Seraichyk, Founder of Browning Associates, investing in your executive brand development is crucial in maximizing your career goals. When you're transitioning from one career to another in a highly competitive job market, it's important to build your professional brand. Your brand is your personal trademark and what will clearly define why an employer should choose you over those with similar skill sets in your field, along with the unique value you can bring to their company. A strategic image that illustrates what you do and who you are is important to demonstrate what you do beyond skills and credentials. To do so, you need to identify your passion & vision in addition to your strengths, experience, and talents.
Seraichyk claims that approximately three percent of the American workforce is earning upwards of 250k annually. Therefore, joining the ranks of this elite group makes developing your brand even more challenging. Consequently, if not handled correctly, it could negatively affect the public's perception of you, which is why many executives consult career consultants. Professionals and executives agree that working with a career coach is a constructive process that can inspire you to unlock and maximize your personal/professional potential. They understand how to highlight your relevant expertise and market specific talents to effectively craft your story and present it in a compelling way making you more attractive to employers.
Mapping out a concrete path with the according steps to successfully achieve this goal can be easier with the backing experience of a career consulting firm, such as “Browning Associates”, who have been in the business of assisting accomplished executives for over 30+ years and have worked with thousands to obtain their targeted career goals. Their program is tailored specifically to each client's individual focus and works by zeroing in on and enhancing their personal strengths while fortifying their weaknesses to allocate the best possible chance of success. Vice President of Client Services & Senior Project Manager at Browning Associates, Melissa Bassano, says “We take a team approach, and at the end, you’re going to have a package, a branding package, and a value proposition that’s really going to take you to the next level”. In shaping your brand identity, whether you do it alone or hire a professional to help, the outline below speaks to the fundamental components you need to carefully consider and align with.
7 Key points to consider when developing your personal/executive brand --
1. Build a solid foundation by defining who you are and what you stand for
• Think about what you do well and what you feel enthusiastic about. Write down a list of your strengths, your most significant achievements, your values, your goals, etc.
2. What are your unique selling points?
• Describe the key features that set you apart from the competition. This is what people will remember.
3. Define your target audience
• Who are the people/customers/companies you want to reach and impress with your personal brand?
4. Produce your personal branding statement, also known as your “elevator pitch”
• Create a brief speech to introduce yourself and explain to people what you do, who you do it for, and how you are different from your competitors. It is a way to share your expertise and credentials quickly and effectively with others who don't know you.
5. Market yourself
• Decide how you are going to communicate your values and what channels you are going to use?
For example - social media, personal websites, newsletters, blogs, podcasts, etc.
6. Build a network
• Connect with like-minded individuals. This encourages the opportunity to build relationships, promote yourself, gather referrals, and even find hidden opportunities. Remember, most career opportunities are offered through one’s personal network. Think about who you’ve met over the years, and don’t be afraid to reach out to have a quick chat and ask for help.
7. Communicate consistently
• Make sure that you remain consistent in how and what you are promoting. Connect from time to time with those you’ve met in the past or even just recently. The audience you build over time will look forward to watching the way you present yourself and the content you post. It may be difficult to maintain credibility if you keep switching your beliefs, or even stop posting after you have been doing so every couple of days so figure out what works for you, along with a schedule you can maintain and stick to it.
By keeping these seven key steps in mind, you will have an essential guide and understanding of how you can start piecing together your own branding package. However, it is not something that can be done overnight and needs to be well thought out after self-reflection and, preferably, feedback from those who know you best. While creating your image, it is imperative to remain authentic and honest. Those who don't will have a tough time living up to what they are trying to promote, so remain confident in who you are!
This outline will unquestionably be of beneficial use to you if you make the choice to work on them diligently and implement them effectively to develop and craft your professional brand. Choosing a career consulting firm certainly will put you ahead of the game but your future and the ultimate decision is in your hands. Give these strategic steps a shot and search to see what others have done right and wrong when cultivating their brand, by doing so you might be surprised how much additional room there is to learn, gain, and excel.
Written by: Alphard Hartnett (Rogue Writers)
Below are useful links I came across when seeking professional career strategies such as Browning Associates, who, during my research, represents efficient branding models and successful services to assist along the way.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.