Communities benefit from disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation funding

CANADA, February 3 - Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive $23.4 million in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds as follows.

Funding is divided into three categories:

Category 1 (C1): Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)

Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)

Category 3 (C3): Small scale structural activities

?akisqnuk First Nation – C1, C2: Integrated Climate Change Management Plan

Total approved funding: $250,000

Barriere – C1: Floodplain Mapping – North Thompson River

Total approved funding: $141,540

Central Kootenay Regional District – C1, C2: Creston Valley Flood Management: Defining “Safe for the use intended”

Total approved funding: $278,124.37

Central Saanich – C1, C2: Understanding Risk: Creating an Organizational Culture of DRR

Total approved funding: $269,113.25

Chilliwack – C1: Chilliwack Creek Draining Pump Station Upgrade Preliminary Design, Phase 1

Total approved funding: $150,000

Clearwater – C1: Extended Flood Mapping and Mitigation Plan

Total approved funding: $146,120

Clinton – C1: Floodplain Mapping and Flood Mitigation Plan

Total approved funding: $149,150

Comox Valley Regional District – C2: Comox Road Flood Mitigation Process

Total approved funding: $129,850

Cranbrook – C1: Phillips Reservoir Capacity Modelling & Gold Creek Dam Design

Total approved funding: $150,000

Esquimalt – C1, C2, C3: Community Risk Assessment and Climate Adaptation Planning and Esquimalt Gorge Park: Green Shores Demonstration Project for Climate Resiliency

Total approved funding: $198,720

Fort St. John – C2, C3: Bouffioux Coulee Remediation – 2023 Lift Station

Total approved funding: $2,145,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – C1, C2: Flood Protection Gap Assessment and Infrastructure Policy Framework

Total approved funding: $216,000

Houston – C1: Silverstone Creek Flood Mitigation Planning and Design

Total approved funding: $150,000

Keremeos – C1, C2: Flood Mitigation Plan

Total approved funding: $198,900

Kitimat – C2: Flood Mitigation Planning and Community Education

Total approved funding: $80,000

Langley Township – C1, C3: Anderson Creek Floodplain Mapping and Salmon Riverbank Stabilization

Total approved funding: $890,000

Malahat First Nation – C1: Sea Level Rise / Flood Inundation Integrated Assessment and Adaptation Plan

Total approved funding: $110,904.80

Merritt – C3: Coldwater River Flood Mitigation – Public Works to Canford Avenue Dike

Total approved funding: $2,000,000

Metro Vancouver – C1: Electoral Area A Geotechnical Study – Phase 2

Total approved funding: $50,000

Nanaimo Regional District – C1: Geohazard Risk Prioritization Study

Total approved funding: $150,000

Nazko First Nation – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Mapping, Planning and Emergency Communications Enhancements

Total approved funding: $230,937

New Westminster – C3: Queensborough Dike Shoreline Protection Rehabilitation

Total approved funding: $800,000

North Cowichan – C1: Climate Change Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for Climate Change Adaptation Planning

Total approved funding: $150,000

North Vancouver District – Regional, C1: North Shore Resilience Framework and Roadmap to Implementation

Regional Partners: North Vancouver City, West Vancouver, Tsleil-Waututh Nation

Total approved funding: $369,066

Old Masset Village Council – C1: Creation of a Community Resilience Tool for Haida Gwaii

Total approved funding: $148,175

Osoyoos – C2, C3: Town of Osoyoos High Priority Flood Mitigation Works

Total approved funding: $1,688,768

Pauquachin First Nation – Regional, C1, C2: Understanding Risk: Creating an Organizational Culture of DRR

Regional Partners: Tsartlip First Nations, Tseycum First Nations

Total approved funding: $655,410

Peachland – C3: Extreme Heat Cooling Centre - Air Conditioning Replacement Project

Total approved funding: $82,389

Pemberton – C1: Meager Creek Landslide Debris Restoration

Total approved funding: $150,000

Princeton – C1, C2: Flood Mapping, Mitigation Plan Update and Policy Development

Total approved funding: $300,000

Richmond – C1, C2, C3: Flood Risk Hydrodynamic Modeling; Flood Protection System Emergency Reconstruction Strategy; Drainage Pump Station Climate Adaptation and Resilience Upgrade

Total approved funding: $2,285,000

Saanich – C1, C2: Colquitz Park Green Shores Demonstration Project

Total approved funding: $132,700

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw – C1: Little River Bank Stability Assessment

Total approved funding: $103,430

Smithers – Regional, C1, C3: Bulkley River Disaster Preparedness and Adaptation Project

Regional Partners: Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, Telkwa

Total approved funding: $1,960,600

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation – C1: Sea Level Rise/Flood Inundation Integrated Assessment and Adaptation Plan

Total approved funding: $148,359.70

Sq’ewlets First Nation – C2: Flood Adaptation Plan and Rain Gauges

Total approved funding: $106,337

Squamish – C1: Siyich’em Reserve/Eagle Viewing Area Dike Breach Modelling

Total approved funding: $150,000

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – C3: Catiline Creek Debris Flow Mitigation Project - Electoral Area C - Phase 1

Total approved funding: $2,000,000

Strathcona Regional District – Regional, C1, C2: Vertical Tsunami Evacuation Structure Design and Tsunami Public Education and First Nation Art Project

Regional Partners: Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Campbell River, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Ehattesaht First Nation, Homalco First Nation, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, Mount Waddington Regional District, Gold River, Port Alice, Tahsis, Wei Wai Kum First Nation, We Wai Kai Nation

Total approved funding: $319,000

Summerland – C1: Isintok Dam Spillway Upgrade project

Total approved funding: $150,000

Sunshine Coast Regional District – Regional, C1: Coastal Flood Risk Mapping and Adaptation Strategy

Regional Partners: Sechelt, Islands Trust, Gibsons

Total approved funding: $510,000

T'lat'lasik'wala First Nation – C1, C2: Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment

Total approved funding: $300,000

Tla’amin Nation – C1, C2: Shoreline Naturalization Plan

Total approved funding: $185,000

Tofino – C1: Tsunami Vertical Evacuation Structure: Preliminary Planning and Class C Cost Estimate

Total approved funding: $150,000

Tsawout First Nation – C1: Community Flood Mapping, Risk Assessment, and Conceptual Planning for Erosion Mitigation

Total approved funding: $149,707.80

Tsleil-Waututh Nation – C3: Reserve Shoreline Adaptation and Habitat Enhancement Project

Total approved funding: $2,000,000

Upper Nicola Band – C2: Foreshore Integrated Management Planning on Nicola Lake

Total approved funding: $150,000

Victoria – C3: Public Cooling Infrastructure: Misting Stations

Total approved funding: $65,000

Xeni Gwet'in First Nations – C1: Climate Resiliency Planning

otal approved funding: $150,000