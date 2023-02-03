Evolve Cellular Acquires IMSWorkX

Evolve Cellular Inc., an industry leader in mobile network solutions, announces the acquisition of the IMSWorkX business assets from REDCOM Laboratories Inc.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolve Cellular Inc. (“Evolve”), an industry leader in mobile network solutions, announced that on January 31, 2023 it completed the acquisition of the IMSWorkX business assets from Victor-based REDCOM Laboratories Inc.

Evolve, a Mobile Network Operator (MNO), is one of the first carriers to achieve GSMA certification for its 4G compliant networks allowing Evolve to remain a technology leader bringing innovative solutions and network infrastructure to other MNOs and other utility service providers with infrastructure seeking to move into mobile offerings. IMSWorkX’s product suite is a key element of the certified network, and an integral piece to the Evolve’s solutions going forward.

“The acquisition of IMSWorkX’s technology and its people will ensure we will remain at the vanguard of mobile innovation and that there is now virtually no limit to the possibilities we can support for our customers,” commented Lowell Feldman, CEO of Evolve. “IMSWorkX is a 3GPP standards-based IMS solution with multiple IMS applications that will allow us to support the most creative client inventions and deploy fully operational, standards compliant 4G/5G networks today as well as future network innovations.”

“I am excited to join the Evolve Cellular team,” said Shannon Chevier, now serving as COO of Evolve, and former Founder of IMSWorkX Inc. “Delivering our technology over Evolve’s mobile network will open the door to limitless mobile possibilities for public, as well as private 4G/5G networks.”

REDCOM Laboratories Incorporated acquired IMSWorkX in December 2018 and has continued to enhance the underlying technology. “We are excited to see the innovations the combination of Evolve and IMSWorkX’s assets bring to the market,” said Dinah Weisberg, CEO of REDCOM Laboratories, “We wish the new company great success, and will continue to partner in future opportunities when our technologies complement each other.”

IMSWorkX assets acquired by Evolve include the IMSWorkX IMS (VoLTE) Suite, Personalized Call Screening, Intelligent Call Routing, Intelligent Network Migration, and other software components. The acquisition includes key technology team members who are experienced with IMSWorkX technology and customers.

About EVOLVE CELLULAR

Evolve Cellular Inc. is a mobile network operator for innovators. Evolve designs, deploys, implements, and supports mobile and rural fixed wireless networks exceeding 100M symmetric speeds, as well as innovations in the mobile ecosystem. As a Commercial Mobile Radio Services (CMRS) provider, Evolve has all of the rights, privileges, and obligations which other mobile operators possess. The Company owns and operates licensed spectrum and cell towers as well as operating carrier-grade networks utilizing 3GPP standardized IMS technology. Evolve opens the doors to innovation in the mobile ecosystem. https://www.evolvecellular.com

About REDCOM

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical command and control communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM’s global customer base includes commercial telecom carriers, private networks, integrators, and government and defense agencies. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at https://www.redcom.com.