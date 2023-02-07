Vincentric Announces 2023 Best Value in America Awards: Ford Motor Company Earns Eight Total Awards

Vincentric’s 19th annual awards recognize twenty-five vehicles in the US retail market that provide the best value to consumers.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 19th annual Vincentric Best Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Ford Motor Company earning more awards than any other manufacturer with two brand-level awards and six model-level awards. Stellantis was close behind with one brand-level award and four model-level awards between the Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep brands.Ford’s crowning achievement this year was winning the Best Value Truck Brand in America award for the seventh time. The F-150 Lightning received its first win for Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup, continuing the legacy of its gasoline-powered ancestor. Additionally, two F-series pickups returned as the winners of their segments, with the F-250 earning an award for the fifth time, and the F-350 earning an award for the seventh time. Ford also took home the Best Value Passenger Car Brand in America award, led by an impressive seventh-time victory for the Mustang.For Stellantis, the Dodge brand earned the Best Value SUV & Van Brand award, aided by the Durango’s second win in the Large SUV segment. Additionally, the Chrysler 300 and Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, along with the Jeep Gladiator, all claimed the top spot in their segments.The remaining brand-level awards went to Volvo for Best Value Luxury Car Brand in America, with strong performances by the S60 and S90 Plug-In Hybrids leading the way to this third-time win, while Tesla was named the Best Value Luxury SUV brand in America, helped by a win for the Model Y.Additional noteworthy winners included the Mercedes-Benz E Class, which conquered both the Luxury Coupe and Luxury Wagon segments; the Honda Accord Hybrid, which received its first win on the tails of its gasoline counterpart’s four previous victories for Mid-Size; and the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, which earned the Corolla’s first win in the Compact segment.Other brands with multiple model-level winners were Kia and Mercedes-Benz, with Chevrolet, Honda, Lincoln, Mini, Nissan, Porsche, and Toyota also having an award winner.“The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards aim to help guide consumers in making informed vehicle purchase decisions,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “This year’s awards saw numerous electric vehicles winning in their segments, showing that EVs can still be the best value choice in spite of their frequently higher purchase price, usually due to fuel and maintenance cost savings.”Vincentric measures cost of ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Approximately 2,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2023 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2023 model years in the US and 2010-2023 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including Autoblog, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, and many others. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces), including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, and EV API.