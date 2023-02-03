Crosswind Media & Public Relations Names Mac Walker as Vice President of Media Strategy

Crosswind Media and Public Relations, a leading communications firm based in Austin, Texas, announced Mac Walker as Vice President of Media Strategy.

AUSTIN, Texas

Crosswind Media and Public Relations, a leading communications firm based in Austin, Texas, announced Mac Walker as Vice President of Media Strategy. Walker has served as a Senior Account Executive since joining Crosswind in 2021. Prior to joining Crosswind, he previously served as the Deputy Press Secretary for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"Mac's role as a trusted counselor to Governor Abbott and his team during Hurricane Harvey, among other challenging issues, is the kind of experience and leadership we look for in our team. We look forward to his greater role here at Crosswind," said Crosswind CEO Thomas Graham.

Walker provides strategic communications counsel to Crosswind's energy, healthcare, technology, and government clients. As Vice President of Media, he is charged with directing strategy and overseeing media relations protocols for Crosswind clients and staff.

"I am thrilled to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of accomplished communications professionals here at Crosswind," said Mac Walker. "I have always enjoyed working in media relations and have been fortunate enough to learn from some of the best in both the public and private sectors. I look forward to continuing to use this experience in the service of our client's strategic communications goals."

A Florida native, Walker earned his bachelor's degree from Rollins College in political science and communications. He is passionate about helping people with different political ideologies connect on important issues through effective communication and storytelling.

