Gary Hennes Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Gary Hennes accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Gary is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in South Beach, FL.

SOUTH BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top-ranked Gary Hennes Realtors in Miami Beach's fun and trendy South Beach focuses on luxury residential and commercial real estate in Miami Beach, downtown Miami, Brickell, Surfside, and other select areas of South Florida.

Gary Hennes, a licensed real estate agent for 30 years, founded the real estate firm 17 years ago. With a diverse team of 54 Realtors, the firm has stubbornly fended off the larger New York and national franchise real estate agencies that have rolled up all of the other agencies in the area.

Instead, Gary Hennes Realtors has maintained a personal approach where agents are hand-selected with an emphasis on customer service, creating a boutique environment that encourages the men and women who carry Gary Hennes Realtors business cards to creatively sell properties rather than relying on simple luck and the Multiple Listing Service to achieve results that make buyers and sellers happy.

