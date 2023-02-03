Submit Release
Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP, a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference.

Bell and Hobart will present on Wednesday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. E.T. Click here to access the presentation.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's leadership in real time. Following their presentation, Bell and Hobart will open the floor to questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and the Terran Orbital team will do their best to answer as many as possible.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

