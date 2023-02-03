Submit Release
Proviera Welcomes Cromogenia As Its Newest Global Partner

Proviera and Cromogenia, together, will provide bio-sourced, sustainable, probiotic solutions to the global leather processing industry. Using all-natural probiotic technology, tanneries reduce the carbon footprint from tanning operations, but also reduce the effluent load and the need for biocides, while saving money.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cromogenia Units SA and Proviera Biotech, LLC have entered into a licensing agreement on the exclusive production of probiotic products replacing traditional chemicals in the leather tanning process in Brazil and Argentina. Cromogenia, a leading supplier of innovative solutions for beamhouse operations, will exclusively manufacture Proviera® products for the Brazilian and Argentinean markets and offer probiotic products to its clients around the world.

Proviera® products are fully bio-sourced and biodegradable and are suited to replace traditional petroleum-based surfactants used in beamhouse operations. This will not only help tanneries reduce the carbon footprint from tanning operations, but also reduce the effluent load and the need for biocides, while saving money.

Proviera's leather biochemicals are comprised of metabolites derived from a proprietary fermentation and formulation technology using probiotic cultures and natural raw ingredients. From soaking to degreasing, they can be used as a unique alternative to traditional chemicals. 100% natural and nontoxic, they help tanneries reduce operating costs, reduce waste, and create a safer, more sustainable leather production process.

About Cromogenia Units SA
Cromogenia Units develops and produces a wide variety of chemical specialities for a big range of industries around the world. During more than 75 years of experience, the company has established an international scope, serving clients on all continents and producing product in 6 manufacturing plants around the world: Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and China. Cromogenia Units ambition is to provide the most efficient technology and R&D to improve processes and products for their clients, as well as, the investigation and promotion of clean technologies that are respectful to our environment. https://www.cromogenia.com/en/

About Proviera Biotech LLC
Proviera Biotech is committed to providing a full spectrum of probiotic and biochemical solutions for various applications in the leather tanning process and other industries. Conceived through proprietary consortia technology, the company's products are designed to provide cutting-edge, superior performance, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional chemicals. Together with its partners and clients, Proviera strives to reduce the environmental impact of industrial processes. https://www.proviera.com/

Media Contact

Jessica, Proviera Biotech LLC, 1 816-268-9841, jessica.phetvorasack@scdprobiotics.com

Ruth, Cromogenia Units SA, ruth@mesdg.net

 

SOURCE Proviera Biotech LLC

