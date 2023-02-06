Players In Search of Myrtle Beach’s Best Golf Course Flock To Tidewater Golf Club

12 and 13 hole at Tidewater Golf Club North Myrtle Beach golf course. Tidewater Golf club third and twelfth hole in the distance Tidewater golf clubs eighteenth and ninth holes with clubhouse in the distance. North Myrtle Beach Golf Course The Elite golf package is one of the most popular Myrtle Beach golf package Tidewater Golf Club logo. North Myrtle Beach golf course

The reigning Myrtle Beach and South Carolina golf course of the year. the perfect choice for group leaders to make plans for spring and fall golf trips.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As group leaders make plans for spring trips, the opportunity to play Myrtle Beach’s best golf courses is near the top of every priority list, which helps explain Tidewater Golf Club’s enduring popularity.

The reigning Myrtle Beach and South Carolina golf course of the year, Tidewater, offers one of the nation’s premier public golf experiences. Players annually flock to Myrtle Beach, and few courses can match Tidewater’s combination of coastal beauty and outstanding architecture.

Home to nine holes that play along either the Intracoastal Waterway or Cherry Grove Inlet, Tidewater is Myrtle Beach’s most scenic layout. Players never forget the quartet of holes that play along Cherry Grove, including the par four fourth hole, a dogleg left many consider to be the Myrtle Beach area’s best two-shotter.

Tidewater, the first layout ever named the best new public course in America by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine, has been regarded as one of Myrtle Beach’s premier experiences since its 1990 opening. The course has appeared on various top 100 lists, but Tidewater’s most crucial rating panel is the golfers traveling across America to enjoy the acclaimed layout.

Tidewater enjoys an average ranking of 4.9 (out of 5), according to users of GolfPass, Golf Channel’s travel portal.

In a review titled “I can see why this is a MUST PLAY in the MB area,” SCGolfer369 wrote:

“Yes, this is my first time playing this course, but even if I've played here 5 times, I would still say the same thing. The marsh views from some of the holes are the best in the area, hands down. The course was in GREAT SHAPE, fairways and greens.”

With the spring season rapidly approaching, Tidewater’s tee sheet is filling quickly as golfers relish playing one of the best courses in Myrtle Beach and all of South Carolina.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course’s new-look website at TidewaterGolf.com.

