Stec Studio, Parent Company of All Ages of Geek Releases Interactive Boys Love Comic "I Married a Monster on a Hill"
First publication will be on several Web-Comic Platforms like WEBTOON and Tapas.OCEAN GROVE, NJ, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEC STUDIO, PARENT COMPANY OF ALL AGES OF GEEK RELEASES INTERACTIVE, BOYS LOVE COMIC “I MARRIED A MONSTER ON A HILL”. First publication will be on several Web-Comic Platforms like WEBTOON and Tapas.
Stec Studio and All Ages of Geek are excited to announce the launch of the interactive, Boys Love comc "I Married a Monster on a Hill", a new six-panel web series that offers a unique and entertaining take on the slice-of-life genre. The series follows the lives of Bevvy and August Hills, a married couple living in a forest home, with one catch - August is a monster.
Inspired by the four-panel Yonkoma manga style, "I Married a Monster on a Hill" is presented in black and white, with a visually simplistic yet striking aesthetic for easy reading and enjoyment. The comic will be available for readers on a variety of platforms including WEBTOON, Tapas, Pixiv, YouTube, All Ages of Geek, and the official "I Married a Monster on a Hill" website. Each comic page will also be dubbed by the official Voice Cast, and animated, uploaded onto All Ages of Geek's YouTube channel, providing an immersive and interactive experience for readers.
"I Married a Monster on a Hill" will be updated on a weekly basis, ensuring that readers can stay informed about the comic's progress through social media accounts, the official newsletter, and the "I Married a Monster on a Hill" Discord Server. Furthermore, those who choose to support the comic through the official Patreon will receive a variety of rewards, including early access, exclusive merchandise, the opportunity to be featured in the comic's background, the chance to help write scenarios, behind-the-scenes access, and shout-outs on the Thank You page of every comic. Patreon tiers will be announced and released once the first three chapters are released.
Once 100 episodes/chapters are published online, a Kickstarter campaign will be launched to fund a physical edition of "I Married a Monster on a Hill." With each 100th episode/chapter, a new Kickstarter will be launched to fund the printing, shipping and distribution of the books. Supporters of the Kickstarter will also have physical and downloadable content exclusive to backers only.
"I Married a Monster on a Hill" is written/illustrated by Katya Stec and Tatiana Stec, who have created a warmhearted, wholesome, and chaotic story that is sure to delight readers. Keep an eye on the "I Married a Monster on a Hill" Subreddit, website, newsletter, and Twitter for updates on milestones and goals.
Teaser Comic Trailer