LEADING ATLANTA PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY LAUNCHES REFRESHED BRAND

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M-Squared Public Relations (M-Squared PR), a leading hospitality, food, beverage and retail public relations agency, launched a new corporate brand identity and website that elevates the company and its unique market position to satisfy the integrated marketing needs of its clients.
“We have grown our business significantly over nearly 15 years. Our brand relaunch represents the natural evolution of that transformation,” said Marsha Archer, M-Squared PR’s founding President. “To date, the agency has represented clients around the world and offers services ranging from public relations to marketing, social media, event management and influencer relations. It’s imperative for our brand to reflect and promote our company in the fresh, strategic and approachable way that defines our staff and the value we bring to our clients,” Archer added.
An updated agency website was introduced at msquaredpr.com to reflect the new brand identity and showcase the company’s advantages and competitive strengths, including two expanded service offerings aimed at helping clients navigate their internal and external communications in the midst of a crisis, and assisting clients in the ever-evolving digital arena and influencer audience:
Crisis Communications: During the darkest times for any brand, M-Squared PR now offers crisis communications guidance and step-by-step media relations support to clients ranging from international corporations and leading nonprofits to large institutions and high net-worth individuals. Our team has deep, longstanding relationships at the highest levels of top-tier media outlets and routinely leverages those contacts to help clients mitigate damaging stories before or after publication.
Influencer Relations: Influencer relations is where public relations and social media connect. From complimentary media dines to product launches, we’ve worked with a variety of micro- and macro-influencers who help shape the perception of a brand. We also navigate paid influencer opportunities and negotiate the best terms for your brand.
M-Squared PR’s new brand identity is encapsulated by its new logo. The new design is comprised of an abstract ‘M’ that captures the creativity and flexibility of the firm. The box below the ‘M’ signifies the ‘Squared’ in the brand name as well as the fresh and ‘outside of the box’ approach the team takes when proposing client strategies, partnerships and activations.
The new visual identity and website present the company as modern and evolving while better communicating M-Squared PR’s strengths. The new website has been specifically designed to create a lighter, brighter cosmopolitan look and feel to key areas including client testimonials, career and internship opportunities, a press room of current client updates for media queries, archived newsletters, staff bio’s, case studies and more. The site’s crisp, clean navigation provides a highly user-friendly interface whether the user is on a desktop, iPad or mobile device.
M-Squared Public Relations would like to encourage everyone to explore the new site at msquaredpr.com and follow along on social media @msquaredpr for visual presentations and more detailed introductions of the new brand identity and the upcoming 15-year anniversary of the agency in August 2023.
About M-Squared Public Relations:
M-Squared PR is a full-service, Atlanta-based public relations agency specializing in luxury hospitality, retail and entertainment brands. Founded in 2008, M-Squared PR has been owned and operated by its President, Marsha Archer, since its inception. M-Squared PR adheres to a uniquely high standard of excellence in public relations strategy, media relations, social media management, influencer relations and crisis communications.Always the ultimate brand ambassador, M-Squared PR produces fresh and dynamic work that generates excitement, awareness and remarkable results across traditional and social media in Atlanta and beyond. For more information, please visit msquaredpr.com.
