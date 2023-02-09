New book 'Eerily Wrinkling and the Prodigal Return', Where the Supernatural is Not Only Possible but the Norm

Image by Albert L Ortega/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrinkling City is a nationalistic society created by seven scientists to protect the people who live there from harmful radiation due to weapons testing by the local government. To do this they created the Zenith shield. But radiation has seeped into the soil mutating some of the residents. A side effect of radiation exposure, some of the residents have genetic mutations labeling them - superheroes. Others sharing the same mutations try to take over not only Wrinkling but ultimately the world.For the past eleven years, Alan Ritson has lived and studied abroad while attending Cambridge University. Now he is dreading the return to his childhood home in Wrinkling City where his parents have gone missing. A place where twelve keys hold the secrets and destruction of a majestic place separated from the outside world..He must discover what happened to his parents without falling victim to the city's many dangers and temptations. Returning means opening new wounds, fighting forgotten foes, and unexpected risk while untangling the ever-growing web of lies and deceit. His return is unwanted by both himself and the city’s residents.Only working together can the evil that simmers beneath the surface be identified and defeated because in Wrinkling the supernatural is not only possible but the norm. Check in for a supernatural experience

