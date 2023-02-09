Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,966 in the last 365 days.

New book 'Eerily Wrinkling and the Prodigal Return', Where the Supernatural is Not Only Possible but the Norm

Image by Albert L Ortega/Getty Images

Old rivals threaten to bring the city to its knees while new menaces use every opportunity to capitalize on the city's resources for their own

Check in for a super natural experience”
— Tony Jordan
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrinkling City is a nationalistic society created by seven scientists to protect the people who live there from harmful radiation due to weapons testing by the local government. To do this they created the Zenith shield. But radiation has seeped into the soil mutating some of the residents. A side effect of radiation exposure, some of the residents have genetic mutations labeling them - superheroes. Others sharing the same mutations try to take over not only Wrinkling but ultimately the world.

For the past eleven years, Alan Ritson has lived and studied abroad while attending Cambridge University. Now he is dreading the return to his childhood home in Wrinkling City where his parents have gone missing. A place where twelve keys hold the secrets and destruction of a majestic place separated from the outside world..

He must discover what happened to his parents without falling victim to the city's many dangers and temptations. Returning means opening new wounds, fighting forgotten foes, and unexpected risk while untangling the ever-growing web of lies and deceit. His return is unwanted by both himself and the city’s residents.

Only working together can the evil that simmers beneath the surface be identified and defeated because in Wrinkling the supernatural is not only possible but the norm. Check in for a supernatural experience

Megan Lawson
Jordan Fellas LLC
+1 310-289-3390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

AJ & Tony Jordan's Eerily Wrinkling Murder Mystery Launch Party

You just read:

New book 'Eerily Wrinkling and the Prodigal Return', Where the Supernatural is Not Only Possible but the Norm

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.