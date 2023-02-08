WebsiteClosers.com Company Announces The Successful Sale Of Shark Tank Favorite Beard King
Looking to sell your company? Get the highest valuation possible and follow Beard King’s successful sale backed by the WebsiteClosers.com team.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Business Brokerage focused on the SMB & Lower Middle Market for Technology and Internet Brands, announces the sale of Beard King, a brand that became famous after being focused on Shark Tank.
The acquisition was completed by Thras.io and purchased from Raj Patel, a private businessman. Mr. Patel originally purchased the business through Website Closers directly from the company’s founders. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but Mr. Patel confirmed that multiple offers were received, and the Beard King sold around his preferred asking price.
Nate Lind, a Franchise Owner and Senior Broker with Website Closers, managed the transaction. As Mr. Lind stated, “Beard King offers grooming and care packages that assist in transforming the everyday man into a stylish and sophisticated gentleman. After Beard King was showcased on NBC’s The Shark Tank, the firm sold it to Mr. Patel. The firm continued to work hand in hand with Mr. Patel while he grew the company after the initial closing, which then culminated in another transaction with Thras.io this year.”
Beard King is primarily an Amazon.com brand – and operating as an Amazon FBA business has made the company easy to manage, expand and scale. Launched in 2018 by co-founders and co-CEOs Carlos Cashman and Joshua Silberstein, Thras.io is one of the largest eCommerce Aggregators in the U.S. Headquartered in Walpole, Massachusetts. Thras.io has acquired more than 200 companies and brands, confidently posting over $1 billion in annual revenue. It is expected that Beard King will continue to operate primarily as an Amazon FBA Business, with the opportunity to continue to scale product lines, add new marketplaces, and develop a more direct-to-client approach to acquiring customers.
According to Mr. Lind, Beard King’s signature item is the beard bib grooming cape. This headgear transforms you into something like a platypus and collects all beard trimmings. Once collected, the trimming can be easily thrown in the trash without worrying about your spouse or girlfriend reprimanding you for “hair in the sink.”
On “Shark Tank,” Nicholas and Alessia Galekovic presented the Beard Bib, which features a holder that holds hair clips securely in place using two suction cups.
It’s not a surprise that the Website Closers company has helped yet another client to purchase, grow and sell a successful business. Nate Lind and his team have consistently earned a well-deserved reputation for treating every client’s business as if it were their own. As Website Closers’ Senior Broker, Nate and his team will do everything they can to make clients as much money as possible while minimizing transfer costs and expenses.
"About two weeks after Beard King first went live, we had an offer, and we had over 80 buyers express interest in the first three days from when we listed. What's so staggering right now is we're having 500 to 800 new buyers a week looking for listings. So, we've got this flood of new buyers looking at promising businesses through Website Closers,” Lind said.
As Mr. Patel, Beard King’s former owner noted, his experience working with WebsiteClosers.com was such a breeze. “I felt like it was a pretty high listing price, but I thought ‘let's see what happens’. And I am glad I trusted them and it all worked out. Sometimes, you undervalue what you have. It worked out well too because it was a quick close. And I think I ended up getting even more money than I was initially going to get because I had a strong month going into the close, almost three times what I did last year, and I was like, wow, this just brought the multiple up,” Patel said.
If you are interested to sell your business and you are wondering “What was the selling process like?”, you are welcome to watch the linked video on our YouTube channel.
If you have a business that you want to sell, or you are interested to purchase a business that requires little hands-on management, check https://www.websiteclosers.com today.
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
