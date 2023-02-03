Maryland Department of General Services Distributes Boots to Community Non-profit Organizations Through Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program

February 3, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), the agency of record in the State of Maryland for the Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program, today partnered with 4MyCity in Baltimore, Maryland to distribute 428 pairs of men’s boots to 20 non-profit organizations.

“Today’s donations were possible because of the continuing dedication and outstanding outreach efforts made by our Federal Surplus Property team,” said DGS Acting Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “These boots are another example of how DGS proactively finds opportunities to bring resources directly to Marylanders in need.”

Non-profit organizations from across the state received boots for community members in their areas. Those non-profit organizations include:

4MyCity, Inc

African Institution for Art, Science, and Technology

Arnold Place

Beloved Community Services Corporation

Bridging Hope/Org. of Hope

Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department

Damascus Road Community Baptist Church

Fountain Community Enrichment, Inc.

Gospel Believers International Ministries, Inc.

Homes Based Medical Supplies

Jacob’s Ladder

Maryland DHS

Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation

Rich Foundation Reaching Innocent Children Hearts Corp

Ruth Kirk Community Center

Student Athlete for Educational Opportunities

The Town of Port Deposit

Trinity AME Church Outreach

University of Maryland – Campus Farm

Vehicles for Change

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas.