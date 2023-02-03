Nine UPG Sustainability Leaders from Africa compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA
Africa is blessed with dynamic UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine #UPGSustainability leaders from Africa have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots.
These nine Nominees come from various parts of the Africa region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane. In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.
Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from Africa who are participating in the campaign
Meet Angela Elizabeth Ledon Maduro from Zimbabwe. A law student and a certified civic leader passionate about societal advancement through civic engagement. She is the founder and Chairperson of Trinity Charity Foundation which advocates for climate action as well as the rights of children. Her aspiration is to become an advocate for human rights as well as being able to promote the sustainable development goals within her community. Check her out by clicking here: https://upglive.org/vote-angela
Meet Bello Rufai Wali, a Nigerian, a Forester by profession, and a #UPGSustainability Leader and Champion. He is the Founder and Project Manager of Youth Hub, Kano; a campus-based initiative that advocates, implements and champions the SDGs alongside ethical leadership and digital skills. He emerged amongst the top three UPG leaders with the highest number of Mini-Trainings held and also amongst the top three leaders with the highest number of citizens directly trained. He likes traveling around the world to interact with new people, to share and acquire knowledge, ideas, skills and experiences. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane. Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-bello
Meet Helen Umeobieri, a self-motivated young Professional Educator from Nigeria, an advocate for SDGs, especially Quality Education, Zero Hunger, Responsible Consumption and Production and Climate Action. She is a Global Schools Mentor. As a #UPGSustainability Leader, Helen is obsessed with ensuring that more students and youths get access to quality education that will make them problem solvers and not a part of the problem to be solved in their local communities by caring for the present and future, people and planet. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-helen
Meet Busime Balaluka Lydia from the Democratic Republic of Congo. She is a Professional Social Worker and Almuni of YALIDRC, and works on issues of Education and Gender (Empowerment of women and young girls) with F. P. D. in DRC. Her passion and objective is to encourage Congolese and African youth in general to take ownership of their history and value it. Besides that, her involvement in the development process is to contribute to a change, an improvement within her community to build an integral and sustainable development in her country and in Africa. She is characterized by determination and optimism and believes that we are all bearers of great wealth for our communities. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane. Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-lydia
Meet Mwihaki Njogu, a #UPGSustainability leader who believes in taking initiative to be the protector of the future generation by investing in children’s welfare and rights. As the founder of Smile Child Organization, to ‘’Let Children Be Children’’ advocating for their wellbeing is her constant driving force when championing for SDG 16 and 1; Peace, Justice and Strong Institution & No Poverty. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane. Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-mary
Meet Tata Wirba Usmaila, a professional individual concerned with creating and rebuilding of sustainable communities in Cameroon and around the world. Tata’s approach to these issues is two fold, combining sustainability and education. To Tata, sustainability means being able to support your own health and the health of your community in a way that is long term. Central to this is access to food, clean water, suitable homes and freedom from violence. Education means that the techniques and lessons needed to support this way of life are transmitted successfully to the people of the community, such that a balanced life can be achieved, and the means to acquire it are not forgotten. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane. Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-tata
Meet Dr. Bamlak Kassahun from Ethiopia. He is a junior hardworking and passionate Veterinarian and Economist, Tropical Medicine expert and #UPGSustainability Leader. He is a One Health advocate working on in All SDG numbers, the founder of Blue Vet and Beyond student For Change Initiative. He is emotionally intelligent, a volunteer, a quick learner, willing to take the initiative, committed to bringing change and able to handle complex and difficult situations. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-bamlak
Meet Mahouna Thierry Martial Tchangole, #UPGsustainability Leader, Business Developer and Engineer Designer. He is passionate about turning Research-Development (R&D). He is the Founder/Executive-Director, at CosmoLAB Hub. Thierry believes that Extraordinary change happens when passionate and inspired individuals share a common purpose to drive meaningful impact for the collective good. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-thierry
Meet Bisayo Adewole, a UPG sustainability leader, and Global Schools Advocate. She is passionate about Education for Sustainable Development and Teacher Development. In the past 2 years, she has positively impacted over 2000 learners and teachers in her community through 15 different SDG projects. Her major community project focuses on raising young sustainability leaders in low income secondary school communities in Nigeria, and she has raised about 900 of them so far. She is campaigning to #JourneyTohurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-bisayo
Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Voters are eligible to win 40 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do it to vote.
The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 10 February 2023. At this event, the winners of the 40 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP.
Over 7,400 people have applied to be part of the Class of 2023 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2022, 564 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 14000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 40 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023.
Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 40 incredible prizes!
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 and more).
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2023 (paid for by UPG)
7x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media
4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!
2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 100
2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard
2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow
2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?
In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp.
“The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.
Note to Editors
1. Vote: https://upglive.org/journey-vote
2. Visit #UPGSustainability #JourneyToHurricane: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane
3. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
4. Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability: https://youtu.be/UdxYNm-OwaY
5. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership, please visit: https://upglive.org/letsconnect
6. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
7. Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join
8. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination
9. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
10. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability and #JourneyToHurricane
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
Dixita Mahanta
United People Global
comms@unitedpeople.global
