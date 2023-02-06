TRYAL, Inc. enters the market to innovate the eClinical industry
Intelligent automation of the clinical protocol creates rapid prototype of study platform.
TRYAL is a state-of-the-art eClinical software platform that applies intelligent automation to rapidly configure and deploy the data collection solutions necessary to conduct your clinical studies.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRYAL, an eClinical software platform company officially announced their launch today with $6 million in funding and technology designed to revolutionize the clinical trials technology landscape.
— Shae Wilkins, CEO
Led by three highly respected veterans of the biopharmaceutical eClinical industry, TRYAL has developed a rapid prototyping system that digitally analyzes critical data from study protocols and uses intelligent automation to build out the data collection platform for conducting the study. This highly efficient and transparent process reduces error and significantly compresses the time from protocol to FDA submission.
Tryal’s solution is intended to replace the entirely manual process of interpreting the protocol document that each vendor system must perform. “Today’s most advanced technology is capable of handling the protocol interpretation and artifact generation tasks with increased speed, precision, and repeatability,” says Chief Executive Shae Wilkins. “We can build a fully operational system in far less time and drive out the cost and risk associated with cumbersome manual processes.”
The People Behind TRYAL
TRYAL is founded and led by industry veterans with a deep understanding of both the clinical process and today’s most advanced software technology. The leadership team includes:
• Shae Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer, is a serial eClinical entrepreneur and has previously built and sold multiple companies in the eClinical technology space including Altavoz to IQVIA and Arrowhead Electronic Healthcare to Bracket.
• Evan Mallory, Chief Technology Officer, is an experienced technical founder with more than 20 years of engineering leadership. He has built high performance solutions in a wide range of B2B and B2C industries from Healthcare, Finance, and Oil & Gas to Consumer SaaS applications.
• Jeff Sager, Chief Commercial Officer, brings more than 30 years of senior commercial leadership experience in Life Sciences technology. He has held award winning executive and sales leadership positions at software and data companies such as: Liquent (now Calyx), IntegriChain, Symphony Health and IQVIA.
The company has recently raised over $6M in seed funding and is scaling rapidly.
SCOPE Launch
TRYAL will be kicking off SCOPE 2023 by launching the company, Monday February 6th in Orlando, Florida. Demos of TRYAL’s software technology will be available based on qualified inquiries at booth #332 throughout the event.
To schedule a meeting in advance, please visit: www.tryalclinical.com or send an email to: marketing@tryalclinical.com.
About TRYAL
TRYAL was founded on the principle that the path between the protocol and your submission, in today's rapidly evolving eClinical ecosystem, is too complex, lacks transparency, and is starving for critical automation. Our heritage is in bringing automation-driven innovation to eClinical systems. Our founders have been a part of the eClinical industry supporting a myriad of clinical trials for the past 22 years…Our most recent advancements will have the greatest impact of all, making clinical trials faster, easier and simpler for everyone.
