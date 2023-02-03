Alternate Reality Game I'm looking for 3024 people on Steam

The dead computer engineer had only one purpose, to reveal the true face of the company he worked for. Now, this mission is up to a hacker and 3024 people.

ALTINORDU, ORDU, TURKEY, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- I'm looking for 3024 people is an alternate reality game developed by Bakodun Game Studios . In this adventure, players must infiltrate the company, examine the leaked documents, and monitor the live cameras.Gamers can access all this content on the www.frankscomputer.online/the-mission website.The game can be downloaded from Steam right now. Gamers can join the experiment done in the company. We are controlling a visually impaired subject man in the game. The player can only finish the game by following the directions that he/she hears. He/she must get the subject man out of his confinement as soon as possible.The main mission in the game is to perform the 3024 slot process. Owning the game allows access to a channel to do the slot process on Discord . But just owning the game is not enough to do the slot process. They have to choose one of the 3024 slots and infiltrate the company and find the 3-digit code corresponding to their slot. Explained how to do the slot process on the Discord server.StoryIn 1974, Frank, who graduated from the computer engineering department, was very excited when he started his first job at a technology R&D company. But two years later, what he realized inside the company would change his whole life. The technology developed in this place was not for the benefit of people. People were being slaughtered here for the brutal pleasure of other people. Frank immediately quit his job as soon as he realized this. In the later part of his life, he tried to expose this company.By 1996, Frank was still working on exposing this company. But he will not be able to continue this because he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. For this, he uploaded all the documents he obtained to the internet and hoped that someone would reach them.In 2002, these documents were found by a hacker with the pseudonym anonym52. In 2022, anonym52 put the documents Frank obtained until 1996 and the documents it has obtained so far on www.frankscomputer.online website. It could now complete Frank's unfinished mission. But anonym52 would not be able to undertake this big mission alone. For this, it needs 3024 more people.

