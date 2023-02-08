Learn 'Where Do They Go?' from This Children’s Book about Animals and Changing Seasons
written by Carolyn Sullivan Moore; illustrated by Natalia Logvanova; on sale March 6, 2023
. . . a lovely book for educating young children about the seasons and how they affect wildlife.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s picture book, 'Where Do They Go?,' written by Carolyn Sullivan Moore and illustrated by Natalia Logvanova.
— Georgann Lude, preschool special education teacher
In the summer, animals are everywhere; but in the winter, they vanish! Where do they go? This rhyming book for children aged two to five teaches toddlers how different animals deal with the cold, dark parts of the year—while reassuring them that once spring comes, there will be new activity, new babies, and new growth for the next year.
Featuring gorgeous, detailed mixed media illustrations that introduce children to all sorts of woodland animals—as well as tips for readers on creating a butterfly garden to attract these flighty travelers and enrich the world around them—'Where Do They Go?' is scheduled for release on March 6, 2023.
'Where do frogs snooze when the pond freezes over? Where do butterflies land when flowers lie dormant? Curious children want to know where animals and other creatures go when summer fades and chilly temperatures send us all inside for the cozy winter months. Written in verse, "Where Do They Go?" is a delightfully illustrated study on hibernation written for young children that introduces the idea of changing seasons in a rhyming sing-song style. This is a title kids will insist on reading, “one more time!”'
About the Author
Carolyn Sullivan Moore is a children’s book author in Indiana who also happens to be a registered nurse. Her first book was 'Chance, The Incredible, Wonderful, Three-Legged Dog,' written about her rescue dog, Chance, to teach children about the beauty of diversity. Her delightful follow-up, 'Where Do They Go?,' zooms in on a child’s endless curiosity about the natural world.
Carolyn has two grown children of her own, Travis and Alex, and lives with a cat named Mittens and a dog named Winnie.
About the Illustrator
Natalia Logvanova combines watercolor and digital graphics to create illustrations for picture books that bring joy to children across the world. She studied fine arts and design at the University of Manuilsky in Rivne, Ukraine, and lives in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Her artwork has been published in England, Jordan, Australia, Poland, Belarus, and the United States.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'Where Do They Go?' (hardcover, 32 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $14.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
