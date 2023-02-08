In a World Full of Adventure, Discover Where 'Peter Polo' Will Go Next
written by Craig Bradley; illustrated by Laurie A. Conley; on sale February 16, 2023
Kids will relish this rollicking adventure, replete with fun characters, high-stakes action, and intriguing mystery—all set in the marvelous milieu of medieval Asia.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new middle-grade novel, 'Peter Polo and the White Elephant of Lan Xang,' written by Craig Bradley and illustrated by Laurie A. Conley.
— Brandon Hale, author of the 'Prince Martin Epic Series'
In this sequel to 'Peter Polo and the Snow Beast of Hunza,' Marco Polo’s younger brother Peter Polo is at it again. This time, he’s setting off across China with his friends to deliver a message from the emperor to the rulers of two Southeast Asian kingdoms on the brink of war. The trek is dangerous—but there’s still plenty of opportunities to try new foods along the way.
Once Peter and his friends arrive in the kingdom of Lan Xang, however, they find their ordeal is just beginning. The cunning King Naja, ruler of the kingdom of Lan Na, has kidnapped the princess of Lan Xang; and soon his forces do the same to one of Peter’s companions! To save his friends and prevent war, Peter must use his wits, courage, and the lessons he’s learned throughout his travels—lessons about kindness, loyalty, sacred cultural traditions, and the triumph of love over fear.
Complemented by richly detailed pen-and-ink drawings that showcase the landscapes and architecture of medieval Asia, 'Peter Polo and the White Elephant of Lan Xang' is scheduled for release on February 16, 2023.
'Peter Polo is off on another thrilling mission for the Great Khan! This time, Peter and his friends travel across the rivers, mountains, and cities of ancient China to the kingdom of Lan Xang, to try to stop a war over a rare white elephant. According to legend, whoever possesses the elephant will rule over all the Tai people—and the sinister King Naja, ruler of neighboring Lan Na, will stop at nothing to steal it.'
About the Author
Craig Bradley is an avid hiker and traveler who often chronicles his adventures for his family and friends. He has lived and traveled extensively throughout Asia. Intrigued by the tales of Marco Polo as a child, he often imagined what it might have been like to be Marco’s younger brother—and so Peter Polo was born.
Craig currently lives in Virginia with his wife and two sons, and travels whenever possible.
About the Illustrator
Laurie A. Conley is an artist who uses both traditional and digital pen and ink to illustrate historical stories. Many students have seen her work in their books and workbooks. When she’s not working on a book project, Laurie creates gently spooky art. She especially enjoys drawing cute ghosts and whimsical haunted house portraits. Favorite inspirations include old trees, castle ruins, and beautiful cemeteries.
Laurie lives in Maryland, a place full of history, in her longtime family home. You can find more of her art on Etsy and Instagram @laurieaconleyart.
Interviews available upon request.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'Peter Polo and the White Elephant of Lan Xang' (hardcover, 156 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 156 pages, $15.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $3.99) forthcoming.
