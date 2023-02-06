Continuous & Automated Hacking Platform FireCompass Raises $7 Million to Help Enterprises Identify Risks/Mitigate Faster

Continuous and Automated Ethical Hacking Platform FireCompass

FireCompass to accelerate the growth of its Automated Red Teaming & Next-Gen Attack Surface Management Platform

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous and Automated Ethical Hacking Platform FireCompass, today announced $7 million in funding to revolutionize Red Teaming and Attack Surface Management. The round was led by Silicon Valley-based Cervin and Athera Venture Partners ( previously Inventus Capital ) along with existing investor BIF (Bharat Innovation Fund). The investment will be used to expand FireCompass' operations across U.S. and international markets and bring on new talent.

“Organizations typically test some of their assets some of the time, whereas, hackers are attacking all of the assets all of the time,” said Bikash Barai, Co-Founder of FireCompass. “ At FireCompass, our vision is to make Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) available to all so that organizations can continuously discover and test all their assets at all times – just like the real attackers”.

FireCompass is a category creator for Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) and has been recognized as part of the Gartner Hype Cycle. According to Gartner, “Frequent and consistent testing of infrastructure, applications and the defenses of an organization help find and mitigate weaknesses, gaps and operational deficiencies faster”.

FireCompass' automated red teaming and attack surface discovery platform helps companies to mitigate risks faster by identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing the ones that are most likely to be exploited by attackers. Unlike other conventional External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Tools, which stop at the discovery of the attack surface, FireCompass conducts real attacks using its proprietary playbooks.

The key advantages are:

-Faster mitigation of risks due to continuous discovery and testing of cyber attack surface

-Lower false positives due to active testing of reconnaissance findings

- Better prioritization and lesser noise by using attacker-centric playbooks

"FireCompass' technology is a game-changer for organizations looking to stay ahead of cyber threats," said Cervin’s Managing Partner, Preetish Nijhawan. "Their automated red teaming and attack surface discovery capabilities provide unparalleled visibility into exploitable risks, and we are excited to partner with the FireCompass team as they continue to innovate and grow."

“We are very impressed by the list of top Fortune companies who use FireCompass” said Rutvik Doshi, Managing Director of Athera Venture Partners. "FireCompass has exceeded our expectations," said a Risk Manager at (T-Mobile). "The tool has demonstrated reliability in the findings, and FireCompass has proven to be a valuable service provider." With the funding, FireCompass plans to continue innovating on its platform and expand its team across engineering, research and sales. Interested candidates can apply at: careers@firecompass.com.

To learn more about FireCompass, or to get an analysis of your organization’s attack surface from a hacker’s point of view, visit www.firecompass.com.

###

About FireCompass:

FireCompass is a SaaS platform for Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) and Attack Surface Management (ASM). FireCompass continuously indexes the deep, dark and surface web to monitor an organization's cyber attack surface. It then launches safe attacks, mimicking real attackers, to help identify attack paths that are otherwise missed by conventional tools. FireCompass is led by serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs and backed by prominent investors and venture capitalist funds. To learn more, visit www.firecompass.com or send us an email at media@firecompass.com.