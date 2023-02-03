Press Releases

CDC and the Connecticut Department of Public Health urge residents to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears due to numerous infections

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that consumers and health care providers immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears following its investigation of numerous infections linked to the eye drops.

Infections have been found in 55 patients in 12 states including Connecticut and occurred between May 2022-January 2023. Most of those affected had used artificial tears with the most commonly used brand being EzriCare, which is available over the counter. Patient outcomes included vision loss, hospitalization, and the death of one patient with a bloodstream infection.

“The Pseudomonas bacteria that have been found in the EzriCare product are highly resistant to antibiotics,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Infections with the bacteria can develop in the eyes, blood, lungs, and urinary tract.”

Patients who have used EzriCare Artificial Tears and have signs or symptoms of an eye infection, such as discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, feeling of something in the eye, increased sensitivity to light, or blurry vision, should seek timely medical care.

“The CDC also recommends that if patients were advised to use EzriCare Artificial Tears that they should stop immediately and follow up with their health care provider for an alternate product to use,” said Commissioner Juthani.

