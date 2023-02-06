NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION (NOCC) TO HOST FIRST IN-PERSON CANCER CONFERENCE SINCE 2019
Hope is where we are: NOCC brings the ovarian cancer community together for a weekend of education and self-care at its home base in Dallas, TX.DALLAS, TX, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for NOCC’s National Wellness Retreat May 11th-13th, a cancer conference that combines ovarian cancer education with connection, inviting participants to renew, relax, and thrive in person at the Omni Las Colina’s Resort and Spa in Irving, Texas. After the success of the organization’s 2021 virtual Wellness Retreat, NOCC has kept true to its commitment to connect ovarian cancer survivors from wherever they are by creating this unique hybrid event. Whether you join us in person or from the comfort of your home, there is a way for you to participate in all that the 2023 National Wellness Retreat offers.
The three-day conference will offer inspiring general sessions with survivor stories and the latest in ovarian cancer research, small group breakouts geared towards specific survivor needs, and wellness courses to support the mind, body, and soul. Additionally, the Wellness Retreat app will allow virtual participants to engage with the ovarian cancer community and attend live and recorded sessions on an easy-to-use online platform.
Three-day, one-day, and virtual passes are now available through NOCC’s website, with early bird registration prices available through February 20th, 2023. To explore the full agenda and register, visit bit.ly/noccwellnessretreat. NOCC would like to thank its National Wellness Retreat sponsors GSK, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Eisai, Inc.
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
