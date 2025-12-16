Dallas-based National Ovarian Cancer Coalition CEO Named 2025 World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Impact Award Winner
Melissa Aucoin, Chief Executive Officer of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC)
Annual Impact Awards honor global leaders advancing awareness, support, and research for women everywhere.
Dallas, Texas – December 12, 2025 – The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (the Coalition) announced today the recipients of its 5th Annual Impact Awards, honoring global advocates who are transforming outcomes for women living with or at risk for ovarian cancer. Among this year’s distinguished honourees, the Coalition recognized Melissa Aucoin, Chief Executive Officer of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC), for her visionary leadership, commitment to community empowerment, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of women affected by ovarian cancer.
Under Aucoin’s leadership, NOCC has strengthened its national footprint through expanded awareness campaigns, innovative education programs, and strengthened survivor and caregiver support services. She has championed the development of equitable, accessible resources for anyone impacted by ovarian cancer, advancing a mission grounded in compassion, connection, and community. While NOCC is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the organization has national reach supported by regional staff across the country.
“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition,” said Aucoin. “I accept this award on behalf of every person whose life has been touched by ovarian cancer. The true power of this work comes from all of us standing together and pushing for better awareness, better treatments, and better outcomes. At NOCC, we will continue to fight for a future where no one ever loses their life to this disease.”
The Impact Awards celebrate individuals and organizations who advance awareness, accelerate research, improve care, and support women throughout their ovarian cancer journeys. This year’s honourees were selected by an international panel of judges, including ovarian cancer survivor and patient advocate Jennifer Hollington (Canada), World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Board Member, researcher, and patient advocate Runcie C.W. Chidebe (Nigeria), and survivor and patient advocate Nimkee Gupta (Canada).
This year’s awardees reflect the global leadership driving progress across the ovarian cancer landscape. The complete list of winners includes:
Dr. Shabnam Gujadhur (Australia)
Sandra Balboni (Italy)
Dr. Christian Ntizimira (Rwanda)
Melissa Aucoin (United States)
Diane Boothby (United Kingdom)
International Consortium for Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (Global)
Sbba Siddique (United Kingdom)
“Each of this year’s honourees represents the power of what is possible when compassion, evidence, and action come together,” said Christel Paganoni, CEO of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition. “Their leadership is changing what it means to live with ovarian cancer — from advancing earlier diagnosis, to driving scientific breakthroughs, to ensuring women everywhere are seen, supported, and never left behind. Their work strengthens our collective mission to reduce ovarian cancer mortality and improve quality of life for every woman, no matter where she lives.”
The 2025 Impact Awards Ceremony is available to view on the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s YouTube channel.
About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC):
Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has been a dedicated advocate and support system for ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and their families. We have provided support to thousands of survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and partnered with local communities nationwide to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
It is our mission to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers. With this commitment, we reach out to all who are touched by this disease to offer support, services, information, and most of all, hope.
For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426). Follow us on LinkedIn Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
About the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition
The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, the only global not-for-profit organization focused solely on ovarian cancer, was established in 2016 and comprises over 230 patient advocacy group members in 57 countries. The Coalition works globally to ensure that everyone living with, or at risk of, ovarian cancer has the best chance of survival and the best quality of life, no matter where they live. To learn more, visit their website and follow them on social media.
# # #
