Dallas-based National Ovarian Cancer Coalition CEO Named 2025 World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Impact Award Winner

Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has been a dedicated advocate and support system for ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and their families. We have provided support to thousands of survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and partnered with local communities nationwide to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. It is our mission to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers. With this commitment, we reach out to all touched by this disease to offer support, services, information, and, most of all, hope. For more information, please visit ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426).

https://ovarian.org/