Gopal, Greenstein Bill to Improve Insurance Coverage for Colorectal Cancer Screenings Now Law

Trenton – In an effort to make preventative care more affordable, legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal and Senator Linda Greenstein to eliminate out-of-pocket payments for colorectal cancer screenings was signed into law.

“With the recent progress in treating colorectal cancer, this will provide residents with screenings necessary to detect this disease at an early stage,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “This will improve the healthcare system within our State by ensuring costless screenings for all residents regardless of income level.”

The law, formerly S-2305, requires health insurance coverage for colorectal cancer screenings recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force. The law eliminates cost-sharing requirements for colonoscopies performed following a positive result on a non-colonoscopy, colorectal cancer screening test.

“The signing of this law is a critical step toward improving access to standard preventative care—it means more patients will be able to depend on their insurance to cover colonoscopies,’ said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Regular cancer screenings help save lives. Increasing accessibility to them will bolster low screening rates and help keep New Jerseyans healthy.”