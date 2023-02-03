Johnson Bill to Prevent Erroneous EZ-Pass Fines Becomes Law

Trenton – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law.

“Currently, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority are not required by law to check whether a vehicle owner has a valid E-ZPass account before issuing a notice of violation,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “While the New Jersey Turnpike Authority claims to have its contractors check for a valid account prior to issuing a fine, many E-ZPass customers still claim that they are often charged violation fees. By requiring both entities to check before issuing a fine, residents will no longer be charged unnecessary fees and will not have to deal with the inconvenience of contesting those fees.”

As long as the account holder has up-to-date and accurate account information, they will not be liable for a violation that was incurred and would instead only pay the toll amount.