EU agrees to further integrate Ukraine into EU Single Market 

On 2 February, the EU agreed to integrate Ukraine further into its Single Market and include it in key EU programmes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the Ukrainian government and the College of the European Commission, which arrived in Kyiv on the eve of the EU-Ukraine summit.

Ursula von der Leyen also announced the EU was working on extending Ukraine’s tariff-free access to the EU’s market and free roaming.

“We want to help Ukraine mobilise its full economic potential in the fight against Russia, and later for reconstruction. Investors around the world are already looking at this country. And they are also looking at what still needs to happen. Our meeting today should also be a message to investors,” said von der Leyen.

The same day Ursula von der Leyen met Ukraine First lady Olena Zelenska to discuss support for orphans in Ukraine. The European Commission President said the EU will provide up to €10 million for the design of a modern childcare strategy within a twinning project.

“Ukraine and the EU want to make sure that loving families can care for them,” wrote von der Leyen on Twitter.

