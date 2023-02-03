Submit Release
European Commission Analytical report on Georgia’s alignment with the EU acquis

This analytical report completes the Commission’s Opinion on Georgia’s application for membership of the EU adopted on 17 June 2022. It assesses the country’s overall capacity to uphold the obligations of membership, i.e. the full body of EU law as set down in the Treaty, secondary legislation, and the EU’s policies (acquis of the European Union). 

On 24 June, the European Council granted Georgia a perspective to become a member of the European Union. Candidate status will be granted once the set of priorities are met by Georgia.

