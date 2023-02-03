Equator Proudly Announces Release of Its New Retro Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer

Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer

Sporting vintage appeal and a compact design, users have the flexibility to switch between fridge and freezer functionality as desired

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has just announced the release of one of its newest compact cooling solutions — the freestanding ConServ Retro Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer (RCRF 320). Created to evoke a sense of nostalgia, while providing a flexible way for individuals to both refrigerate and freeze their perishables, the RCRF 320 model is ideal for any sized space.

“For a long time, we’ve wanted to launch a compact refrigerator-freezer combo that had unique style and appeal,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The RCRF 320 is fun and stylish, making it the perfect appliance for dorms, RVs, entertainment rooms, finished basements, and garages.”

Built to be interchangeable between a freezer and fridge, the sky’s the limit in terms of how the freestanding RCRF 320 can be used. The appliance measures 35.43 x 23.62 x 27.79 (HxWxD in inches), and it has adjustable feet, making it quick and easy to fit into almost any space. Its inside condenser ensures that the fridge-freezer stays at the correct temperature, even when the exterior temperature is hot. For those who want to quickly convert the fridge to a freezer, the Fast Freezing function rapidly chills the interior in the shortest amount of time. Adjusting the temperature is no trouble at all thanks to the electronic temperature control system.

Exploring the RCRF 320’s interior, owners of this appliance enjoy its bright interior LED light (a super handy feature for dark spaces), three adjustable glass shelves, frost free design, and 3.21 cubic foot capacity. Powering this innovative Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer is an energy efficient compressor. Backing the Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer is a one year parts and labor warranty, ensuring that consumers have peace of mind in their purchase.

The ConServ Retro Convertible Refrigerator-Freezer (RCRF 320) is now available to U.S. customers for $769 and can be purchased through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

