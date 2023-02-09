The GMI Airdrop is Live
The most potent NFT Marketplace Airdrop has just gotten even juicer, the airdrop supply is tightening.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Following a highly successful soft launch which got interested far faster than expected, we are happy to officially announce that the GonnaMakeIt NFT Marketplace airdrop is live." - Founder Tommy Rostami said late Monday evening.
Here is a walkthrough video to make the experience as easy as possible.
As the team has done in the past by allowing users and the community to claim a free stake in the products that the team has built, the GMI Airdrop is designed to spread the word about the highly anticipated release of the GonnaMakeIt Marketplace. These tokens will be distributed on the Ethereum blockchain with 500 million GMI tokens up for grabs!
The team is fairly distributing GMI tokens based on a few major components:
Total OpenSea trading volume
Amount of ETH held
Amount of NRG held
In determining the number of tokens that users are eligible to claim, snapshots have been taken on the dates and block heights below. Users who held the following assets at the time of the snapshot will be eligible to claim the airdrop. The snapshots have been taken on the following:
OpenSea trading volume on Oct 15, 2022
ETH holdings on Nov 1, 2022; Block height 15876942
How is the team allocating the base rewards?
OpenSea: 25M GMI Tokens allocated for users volume proportional to the total volume traded in ETH on OpenSea since inception.
ETH Stackers: 10M GMI tokens allocated for users holding ETH holdings in their wallet on Nov 1, 2022.
NRG Diamond Hands: 10M GMI tokens allocated for users holding $NRG. Note the $NRG must be held until the GMI token generation event which is expected in Q4 2023!
Important note: On Feb 15th, 2023, all base rewards will be reduced by 75% (OpenSea from 100M GMI to 25M GMI, ETH Stackers from 40M GMI to 10M GMI, NRG Diamond Hands from 40M GMI to 10M GMI). This is to facilitate better long-term tokenomics and to reward everyone who trusted and believed in us most! Make sure to join the airdrop &, do it quickly before the adjustment takes place!
In addition to the base rewards, there are also big bonus rewards that users can earn through the GMI Airdrop that can multiply the number of claimable tokens substantially! Be sure to join as early as possible to maximize the rewards. See details on bonus categories on the website linked here.
As a reminder, users will need to wait until the Token Generation Event (TGE) to claim their GMI tokens.
"We thank everyone for joining us on this journey and look forward to making it together in the Web3 world!" -Tommy Rostami
