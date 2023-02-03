Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.  They discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues critical to the strategic U.S.-Jordan relationship.

Secretary Blinken reinforced the importance of our close partnership with Jordan and commended King Abdullah II for his regional leadership.  The Secretary expressed deep concern regarding recent violence and Israeli-Palestinian tensions and emphasized the need for the parties to take immediate steps to de-escalate and restore calm.  He re-affirmed the importance of upholding the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and expressed appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role in Jerusalem.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the security and stability of Iraq, and a just political solution in Syria consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.   He commended the King’s commitment to economic modernization and vital public sector reforms and discussed the U.S. commitment to Jordan underpinned by the seven-year, $10.15 billion U.S.-Jordan Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2022.

